Football season officially begins with the start of practice next week, and Collinsville can’t wait.
The Pirates finished their summer workouts Wednesday. The UIL allows official football practices to begin Monday.
Coach Garrett Patterson said he is excited.
“The summer kind of drags, and you’re building and building and building and getting ready to go,” Patterson said. “Kinda ready to see what these kids can actually do once we start getting a little bit more competitive, because these kids basically train year-round nowadays. It’s always exciting to see that.”
During the summer, schools are allowed to hold sport-specific skills sessions, but they are limited. In addition to being voluntary, a student is only allowed 90 minutes of sports-specific skills per day and only 60 minutes in any individual sport. The summer limitations are lifted once the season starts. A single practice can then last up to three hours.
Sophomore lineman Bryce Johnson said he can’t wait to get back into pads, and he thinks the workouts have the players ready.
“I think they’ve gone good,” Johnson said. “A lot of sweat and hard work (has) gone into it. I think I’ve gotten stronger, and (so has) everybody else.”
This will be Patterson’s third season leading Collinsville. He said the players understand his offensive system by now, so he is not concerned about that. However, he does have his eyes on one part of the offense.
“Obviously, offensive line is huge for us,” Patterson said. “We always want to have the best available offensive line. I think you win football championships up front with your offensive line and defensive line. They allow your athletes to run or get tackled in the backfield.
“So, that’s going to be huge as far as that goes, and really, just learning the defensive system. That’s going to be a big concern for us next week when we get rolling. The sooner we can get it down, the better we’re going to be.”
Patterson said another thing he wants to see in practice is how quickly the Pirates can mature and grow mentally. Collinsville will have a younger team this year after losing 11 lettermen from last year. Six defensive starters return, but only four are back on offense.
Sophomore Colin Barnes said he wants to show the young Pirates are more ready mentally and physically than before. He said defense needs to be a big focus in practice.
“I feel like we just need to find people that have the mentality to get out there and actually not be scared of anybody,” Barnes said. “Crazy people that aren’t scared of anybody and will run through anything.”
Collinsville’s second week of practice will lead up to a scrimmage at Callisburg Aug. 13. The Pirates will host Paradise Aug. 19 in its second scrimmage before the varsity regular season opens Aug. 27 at home against Blue Ridge.
Patterson is setting high goals, but he said he recognizes they have a tough schedule with teams like Muenster and Lindsay on deck.
Whatever 2021 has in store for Collinsville, Patterson said he is proud of the Pirates’ hard work this summer.
“I know right now compared to last year, we’re in way better shape,” Patterson said. “We’re probably stronger pound for pound, man for man in our program than we’ve ever been. That’s been really exciting to see.”
