Only one undefeated team will remain in the district after this week.
The Collinsville football team hosts No. 7 Santo with first place on the line Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Collinsville (6-1 overall, 3-0 District 8-2A Division II) dominated on the road last week, defeating Era 76-6.
Santo (7-0, 3-0) shutout Lindsay 28-0 to set up this important showdown.
After missing the playoffs last year, Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said the Pirates have taken a big step forward.
“You take the Celeste game for an example,” Patterson said. “We had to come back and win that game and make some second-half adjustments and handle that. I think the maturity level of the ball club has definitely shown in handling situations, not getting too high, not getting too low and being able to get the things done that need to be done to win games like that.”
The winner cannot clinch the district title this week but will put itself in a great position. Next week, Collinsville will travel to Muenster, while Santo will host Celeste. Muenster and Celeste are currently tied for third just behind the Pirates and Wildcats with 2-1 district records. The district title race is still wide open, though whichever team wins on Collinsville’s field Friday night will be the favorite.
Santo runs a flexbone offense led by junior Hutson Thornton, who averages 118.3 rushing yards per carry. Collinsville saw a similar system in non-district play from Cooper. Although Cooper has thus far been the one team to defeat the Pirates, Patterson said it is a big help to have already seen that offense.
“It’s very much so assignment football,” Patterson said. “You’ve gotta have a guy on the dive. You’ve gotta have a guy on the quarterback. You’ve gotta have a guy on the pitch man, and you’ve gotta do it every play. If you have a kid that tries to not do his job or thinks he has somebody else on his assignment, that’s where they get really, really big plays at.”
The Wildcats win with defense. Santo has shut out three teams this year. Only Muenster, which scored 17, has scored more than 7 points against the Wildcats.
As good as Santo’s defense is, the Wildcats haven’t seen an offense like Collinsville’s. The Pirates are averaging 45 points per game. Six of Santo’s previous opponents have yet to score that many points in any game. The lone exception, Muenster, has only done it once.
Junior quarterback Logan Jenkins has thrown 26 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions. He and leading rusher Rylan Newman have combined for 12 rushing touchdowns.
Patterson said Santo doesn’t do anything complicated on defense, but the Wildcats’ offense helps their defense.
“They limit your possessions, so they play less snaps on the defensive side of the ball,” Patterson said. “They put together a really good structure of offense helping the defense out, defense helping the offense out. For us to score points, we’re going to have to execute.”
