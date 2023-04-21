Three runners were called out at the plate Thursday afternoon, but one of the few runners to beat the tag at home made the difference.
The Collinsville softball team defeated Lindsay 4-3 in a nine-inning thriller during the Lady Knights’ final home game.
Collinsville (14-7-1 overall, 12-1 District 13-2A) first baseman Tessa Vannoy scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning after doubling earlier in the inning.
Collinsville coach Zach Howard said his players showed a lot of fight.
“I told them a long time ago that if we want to be district champs, that we’re going to be hunted every single game,” Howard said. “It’s a really competitive district, one through eight. Everybody can beat everybody on a given day, and I just like to see the fight that we had the entire game.”
Lindsay (10-13-1, 5-8) got a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth, but a double play ended the game.
Collinsville clinched at least a share of first place with this win. The Lady Pirates can win their first outright district championship since 2018 if they win at home Saturday.
Howard said winning the district has been Collinsville’s goal all season.
“Now that we’re almost there, I think that was the fight that we showed today,” Howard said. “We really wanted to go after it. They didn’t want to give it up, so I think that’s just big for us going into Saturday.”
Vannoy’s game-winning run in the ninth was Collinsville’s first run since the second inning. Reece Elvington hit an RBI single, and Shelby Derzapf hit a two-RBI single to give the Lady Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Jenna Parkhill and Caylee Cheaney shared pitching duties for Lindsay. Collinsville entered the game averaging 11.8 runs per district game, but Parkhill and Cheaney held them to three in the normal seven innings. Although they allowed seven hits and 12 walks, they stranded 14 Lady Pirates on base.
Lindsay coach Tatum Dobson said the Lady Knights’ pitching and defense played with composure.
“Communication has been key,” Dobson said. “We have a really young defense right now, and they did a good job stepping up on communicating with each other today to make sure we had heads-up plays.”
Derzapf pitched the complete game for Collinsville. She allowed one earned run on five hits. She struck out eight hitters and walked five. Derzapf stranded five runners on third base, including in the seventh and eighth innings.
Derzapf said the Lady Pirates have been in enough high-pressure situations in the past that they knew how to handle extra innings.
“In the dugout, we were very high energy,” Derzapf said. “We didn’t let it get to us for the most part. We had a couple strikes out, but then we picked it up with the other batters in our lineup.”
Both offenses were led by their seventh hitters. Vannoy hit 2-for-4, with both hits coming in the final three innings. For Lindsay, Kylie Hielckert hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs. She also reached once on an error.
