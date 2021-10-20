Addisyn McDonnell’s spike ended the match, finishing off a strong offensive performance for the Collinsville sophomore.
McDonnell helped lead the Collinsville volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep Tuesday against Dodd City. The Lady Pirates won 25-15, 25-14, 25-17.
Collinsville (10-2 District 16-2A) is closing in on clinching second place in the district, setting the Lady Pirates up nicely for the postseason.
Dodd City (5-7) had good stretches but gave up too many big Collinsville runs to take a set.
Collinsville coach Tawni Smith said she wanted to see a better performance than the last game, and the Lady Pirates delivered.
“Last Friday, we traveled to Trenton, and we kind of played slow,” Smith said. “We won, but I wasn’t happy with how we played. I wanted some more energy and intensity (Tuesday), and they definitely came out with that.”
After mostly dominating the first set, the Lady Pirates found themselves in a battle in the second. After Dodd City led 5-3, Collinsville took a 6-5 lead. From there, neither team was able to lead by more than one point for an extended stretch.
Collinsville finally pushed out to a 16-13 lead, forcing a Dodd City timeout. The Lady Hornets scored the next point, but Collinsville took over and scored the final nine of the second.
The dominant run continued to start the third. The Lady Pirates sprinted out to a 6-0 lead, forcing another Dodd City timeout. It became more competitive from there, with Collinsville’s lead eventually getting as narrow as 15-12, but the Lady Pirates finished strong.
Collinsville used a 10-5 run to finish off the third set and complete the sweep.
McDonnell led the way offensively for the Lady Pirates. She finished with 14 kills, and she was responsible for 5 of the first 6 points of the third.
She said she wanted to perform well for the seniors.
“I thought I played pretty well,” McDonnell said. “I like to help out my team, especially on senior night, because it’s good to come out with the 3-0 win for our seniors. They mean a lot. It’s definitely not going to be the same next year, especially losing our middle hitter. It’ll be a big change. It’s definitely going to be hard trying to replace them.”
Collinsville can clinch second place with a win Friday against Savoy. Smith said she wants her players to stay focused as they finish the season.
“(I want to see) more consistency,” Smith said. “The little things. I was just talking to Coach (James) Ramsey about working on our coverage and back row, making sure our blockers are getting to where they need to be, and just going over those kinds of things that we didn’t maybe get to as much at the beginning.”
