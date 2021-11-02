PARADISE – Collinsville sophomore Addisyn McDonnell delivered the kill shot to complete Collinsville’s playoff sweep Monday.
Collinsville dominated Itasca 3-0 in a bi-district playoff match, winning 25-9, 25-9, 25-15.
Collinsville coach Tawni Smith said the Lady Pirates’ consistency led them to victory.
“They’re playing well,” Smith said. “Didn’t serve very well. I’m kind of disappointed in our serving, but overall, I thought we played well. A lot of good connections and in-system hits.”
The Lady Pirates, the two-seed from District 16-2A, never looked in danger against Itasca, the three-seed from 15-2A. Each set began as back-and-forth affairs, but the Lady Pirates were able to take over each time.
Itasca led 4-3 in the first before Collinsville went on a scoring 13-2 run. The Lady Wampus Cats again led 4-3 in the second, but the Lady Pirates responded with a 10-1 run.
Smith said Collinsville tends to start slow.
“We tend to like to mess around a little bit,” Smith said. “I think it’s our youth and our inexperience. We tend to just mess around a little bit… I was very pleased with their serve receive and better setter-hitter connection. That was better than we’ve had in the past.”
Itasca did a bit better in the third. The Lady Wampus Cats exceeding their scoring from the first two sets when they made it 14-10. Although the Lady Pirates didn’t have the same type of dominant run as they had earlier in the match, they did enough to pull away for a 10-point win.
Collinsville senior Rosalynde Cordero said the Lady Pirates did better once they settled in to each set.
“I think we started like that because we were nervous,” Smith said. “It was just our nerves. We had to get them out, and then we finally refocused.”
Smith said she considered scheduling a warm-up match before the playoffs but decided instead to give the Lady Pirates some rest.
“I think that they got to relax and enjoy just practicing and not having to stress about a game,” Smith said. “The last game we had with Wolfe City, we ended up losing, but it was a really good match… It was a really good match for us going into the playoffs. It was probably one of the better ones for us to have going into (the playoffs).”
The Lady Pirates will face Frost, winners of District 13-2A, in the area round. Frost defeated Mart in the bi-district round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.