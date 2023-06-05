Collinsville’s path to a potential state championship is set.
The Pirates will face Harleton in the Class 2A baseball state semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The winner will advance to the state championship game Thursday at noon.
Collinsville (32-6-1) will be playing in its third state tournament after winning the Region II championship. The Pirates beat Tolar in three games to reach the semifinals and have won 18 of their past 19 games. Collinsville’s previous appearance came in 1999 when the Pirates won the state title.
Harleton (35-1), the champion of Region III, is making its fourth state tournament appearance and first since 2015. The Wildcats are seeking their first state title following an undefeated regular season. Harleton’s lone defeat came in extra innings in game two of the regional semifinals against Garrison. The Wildcats have won three-straight games since.
Both teams played best two-of-three series each round of the playoffs, but this will be a single-elimination affair.
Great pitching defines both teams. Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins have been Collinsville’s top two starters all season, with Garrett Trevino serving as the closer. Cash Morgan showed he can be another solid bullpen option when he held Tolar to two runs in six relief innings in game one of the regional finals.
In 11 playoff games, Collinsville’s opponents are averaging 1.63 runs per game. The Pirates have pitched five postseason shutouts.
Harleton’s pitching has likewise been outstanding all season. Only once have the Wildcats allowed more than three runs in a game, and it happened Feb. 23 in a 13-6 win. In 11 playoff games, the Wildcats have allowed an average of 1.45 runs per game.
Carson Wallace and Dylan Armstrong are the Wildcats’ top-two starters. Braden Hopkins is Harleton’s closer, with Kaden Skaggs serving as another bullpen option as recently as the regional semifinals.
The other state semifinal, which will follow Collinsville and Harleton at 7 p.m., will feature No. 1 Shiner (31-4) and No. 5 New Home (30-4-3). Shiner is in the state tournament for the third-straight year and seventh time overall. The Comanches have won four state titles, most recently in 2004. They reached the title game last season but fell to Valley Mills.
New Home is making its fourth appearance at state, all since 2018. The Leopards are seeking their first title.
Shiner, like Collinsville and Harleton, features strong pitching. The Comanches have allowed 0.55 runs per playoff game with six shutouts in nine games.
New Home has the best offense in the tournament. The Leopards have been held to fewer than 12 runs twice in 11 playoff games. New Home is averaging 14.7 runs per game this postseason.
Thanks to the seeding, the state championship game is guaranteed to feature a team of players with prior state tournament experience, Shiner or New Home, against a team of players making their first trip to Round Rock, Collinsville or Harleton.
