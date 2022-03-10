Lindsay’s former baseball coach defeated his old team Thursday morning.
Collinsville beat the Knights 7-0 in a six-inning game to open a weekend tournament in Lindsay.
Collinsville (4-3) is in its first year under coach Derrick Jenkins, who led Lindsay to the regional finals last season.
Lindsay (2-4) got five hits but couldn’t bring any of the runners home, stranding seven.
Jenkins said it is nice to beat a team with Lindsay’s tradition, but he treasures the year he spent coaching the Knights.
“For me, it’s not as much about beating them as getting to see those guys,” Jenkins said. “So many guys that you still love that’s over there. Such great kids, such a great community. Me and my wife talk all that time that I’ll never forget being at this place right here. It’s probably as special of a place as I’ve ever coached at in my career.”
The Pirates took the lead with a pair of unearned runs in the third inning, then took control in the fourth. The bottom third of the order delivered three-straight singles, with Connor Ragsdale scoring Parker Wells. Ragsdale later scored on an error, and Trevor O’Neal scored on a bases-loaded walk by Rylan Newman.
Collinsville added two more in the sixth, helping put the game beyond reach. O’Neal, the Pirates’ ninth hitter, had a strong performance at the plate. He went 2-for-2 with a walk, stole five bases and scored 3 runs. Cash Morgan hit 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Lindsay’s best scoring chance came in the third inning. The Knights loaded the bases with two walks and a single, but a lineout to the shortstop and a strikeout ended the threat and stranded the runners.
Jenkins said the Pirates won with good pitching.
“Those guys threw strikes to get going,” Jenkins said. “We had to chip away at (Lindsay pitcher Colton) Popp and finally put some runs on the board. We run bases so well, pretty fast from top to bottom, so we’re going to score some runs. We just gotta play defense and pitch.”
Collinsville sophomore Logan Jenkins, Jenkins’ son, pitched for Lindsay last season but moved to Collinsville with his father over the summer. He started the game against his former team and pitched four shutout innings. He struck out nine batters and walked two. At the plate, he drew a walk in the sixth inning and scored on a wild pitch.
His father said he still has some things to work on but did a nice job.
“He’s going to throw strikes,” Jenkins said. “He’s going to give you a chance to win every time. He’s got enough velocity right now to go get nine strikeouts. Nine strikeouts in four innings, you don’t have to play a ton of defense.”
Last season, Logan Jenkins and Colton Popp were Lindsay’s top two starters. Thursday, they went head-to-head. Jenkins said it was special seeing them face one another.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Jenkins said. “Those two guys carried us last year on the mound. To watch Popp go throw, and he threw well. Some things happened behind him that wasn’t great, but to watch him throw and to watch him compete, it’s unbelievable with those two.”
