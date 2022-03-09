Era and Collinsville needed an extra inning to decide their pitchers’ duel Wednesday afternoon, and a pitcher fittingly hit home the winning run.
The Collinsville softball team defeated Era 3-2 in eight innings in both teams’ district opener.
Collinsville (6-7-1 overall, 1-0 District 10-2A) tied the game in the seventh inning before winning it in the eighth.
Era (0-3, 0-1) took the lead in the sixth but couldn’t hold on as the Lady Pirates rallied.
Collinsville coach James Ramsey said he was proud of how his players battled.
“We were struggling putting the ball in play, so we started playing some small ball,” Ramsey said. “They just hung in there the whole way until we found a way to win it at the end. Really proud of that effort.”
Collinsville sophomore Shelby Derzapf pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on four hits. She struck out 10 and walked four, though two were intentional walks.
Ramsey said Derzapf had a strong outing.
“I thought she did a good job of hitting her spots, for the most part,” Ramsey said. “Was in command of her pitches most of the day. Got ahead of most of the hitters, which is what we try to do.”
Era sophomore pitcher Kate Krebs played well despite the result. She allowed one earned run on seven hits. She struck out 12 batters and walked two. At the plate, she hit a game-tying home run in the fourth, which was Era’s first hit. She was intentionally walked both of her subsequent plate appearances.
Era coach Shelli Thorson said Krebs played a great game.
“She’s a competitor,” Thorson said. “She doesn’t like to lose. She’s Kate. She’s going to go out, she’s going to work hard every pitch. She’s going to be the encourager that encourages the rest of the team. She’s a good leader, and as a sophomore, she’s definitely a leader on the ball field.”
Derzapf hit the walk-off RBI single, scoring sophomore Katy Whaley. Whaley led off the inning with a single, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Audrey Light. Audrey Miller moved her to third with a single, setting up Derzapf to bring home the winning run.
Derzapf said the Lady Pirates need to work on starting the game better, but they improved as the it progressed.
“Our energy definitely went up,” Derzapf said. “We were able to make contact with the ball, put it in play, and it was just way better.”
The Lady Pirates trailed 2-1 when they came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the game on the line. Freshman Tessa Vannoy led off with a single, then stole second. She advanced to third on a throwing error, allowing sophomore Haidyn Bryson to tie the game with an RBI single.
The Lady Pirates had two hits in the first six innings. They got two in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Ramsey said softball often comes down to timely hitting.
“Tonight, Shelby was big with the timely hit,” Ramsey said. “Before her, Miller got the hit. That’s what you usually need is good defensive pitching, and then get some timely hitting to win games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.