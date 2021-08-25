As the ball hit the net and fell to the court, the nervousness amongst the crowd turned into jubilation.
The Collinsville volleyball team defeated Chico 3-2 at home Tuesday night in a thriller, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27 and 15-11.
Collinsville coach Tawni Smith said she was proud of how they closed it out.
“I am so glad they finished,” Smith said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit with that. At the end, we’ve been 23-25 a lot, and so finishing was big for us tonight, and it was a good game. I’m proud of them. They’re really learning our new rotation, and they’re transitioning well, so I’m excited.”
Collinsville had match point with the score at 24-22 in the fourth set, but the Lady Dragons scored five of the next six to stay alive.
The Lady Pirates bounced back with a mostly strong fifth set, but the Lady Dragons did not go away easily. A 13-5 Collinsville lead shrank to a 14-11 advantage before Chico hit the ball into the net, clinching the win for the home team.
Smith said senior Rosalynde Cordero stepped up after Collinsville dropped the fourth set.
“We’re really young, and our senior leadership came out,” Smith said. “She did a great job keeping everybody motivated. So, proud of them.”
The back and forth went on all night. Chico took the first set before Collinsville rebounded in the second. Chico then held an 8-2 lead in the third, but the Lady Pirates took momentum back, at one point going on an 8-1 run en route to claiming the set.
Smith said after Chico took the first set, she challenged her players to defend their home court.
“I told them, ‘This is our house,’” Smith said. “We were in it the whole time. They knew it. It was just little things, fixing it… It’s just doing fundamentals.”
A group of Collinsville students, mostly football players, attended the game. They were loud and into the game from the first set to the fifth, pushing their classmates to victory.
Cordero said it was great to have them there.
“We love the energy,” Cordero said. “The energy picks us up, and that’s how we play good.”
Smith said winning a tight match such as this one can do a lot for a young team’s confidence going forward.
“Mostly, they’re sophomores,” Smith said. “Juniors and sophomores. Our future’s bright, so we should be pretty strong this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.