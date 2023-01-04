A big lead shrank in hurry Tuesday night, but the Collinsville boys’ basketball team held strong to win at home.
The Pirates defeated rival Tioga 67-61 in the first of two “Battle of the Bridge” games this season.
Collinsville coach Amos Davidson said the Pirates played well, especially in the first half.
“I felt like our intensity was real good in the beginning,” Davidson said. “Of course, this is a rivalry game, so that adds to it. The fans were into it to begin with. Luckily, we held on to win. We got a little careless there towards the end.”
Collinsville (5-7 overall, 2-0 District 13-2A) led 56-38 after the third quarter and seemed to be cruising to a comfortable victory.
Tioga (5-6, 0-2) rallied in the fourth. After Collinsville hit a pair of shots early in the quarter to lead 61-43, the Bulldogs did not allow another made shot from the field the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs went on a 12-1 run, slashing the Collinsville lead to 62-55. Davidson called a timeout.
Collinsville junior Logan Jenkins said Davidson’s message in the huddle was to not take Tioga for granted.
“Even though we were winning big early, they’re still a good basketball team,” Jenkins said. "(He said) not to slow down or think of them any less. Keep going full speed no matter what the score is.”
The Pirates had missed some free throws during this run but shot 5-of-6 from the line after the timeout and held on to win. Senior Nathen Bocanegra and junior Landon Carpenter each went 2-of-2.
Jenkins said Collinsville finished strong after the timeout.
“I think we got a little lazy for a little bit, let them get back in the game,” Jenkins said. "After Coach Davidson talked to us during a timeout, I thought we handled everything, got back to what we were doing from the beginning.”
Tioga sophomore J.D. Quintin led all scorers with 21 points, followed by sophomore Julian Hernandez with 17.
Jenkins led the Pirates with 17 points. Carpenter followed with 13, and Bocanegra scored 11.
The Pirates shot well from outside, hitting 10 3-pointers. Eight came in the first half. Jenkins hit four, and Bocanegra connected on three.
Davidson said the deep shot is a big part of the game plan.
“I tell them, just shoot,” Davidson said. “If you’re open, shoot the ball. Shot first, look inside second. I told them I’d never yell at them if they’re wide open and they shoot the ball. The way we play, we typically take a lot of 3-pointers. When they’re going in, it’s good for us. When it’s not, it’s gets pretty ugly in a hurry.”
This game didn’t look like it would be close in the beginning. Collinsville led 25-6 early in the second quarter despite having trailed 6-3. The Bulldogs started to find their offense again somewhat, but the Pirates still led 42-20 at halftime.
The Bulldogs started the second half with a 9-0 run, but Collinsville rebuilt most of its lead by the end of the third quarter, setting up the exciting fourth.
