Muenster vs Paradise
Muenster (0-1) will welcome Paradise (1-0) to Hornet Stadium for its first home game Friday. Muenster fell 38-17 to Bells last week, while Paradise defeated Lindsay 36-7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Muenster tested itself in its first game against Class 3A competition, and that continues against an even larger school this week. Paradise threw the ball more than Bells but still favors the run. After allowing 340 rushing yards last week, the Hornets’ defense will need to step up to prevent a repeat.
Paradise quarterback Austin Iglesias leads the offense. He threw for 114 yards against Lindsay and rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns. Offensively, Muenster had difficulty running the ball against Bells, averaging 3.1 yards per rush. Paradise held Lindsay under 100 yards on the ground last week and should again present a challenge.
Lindsay vs Seymour
Lindsay (0-1) hosts Seymour (1-0) for the Knights’ home opener Friday. Lindsay fell to Paradise 36-7 last week, while Seymore beat Anson 47-22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
After facing a Class 3A Division I school on the road last week, Lindsay will face a fellow 2A Division II opponent this week. Seymour features a primarily passing offense as opposed to Paradise’s run-heady approach, though Seymour can still rush to some success. Lindsay struggled against the run last week, but Seymour should be a more manageable challenge. Lindsay will need a performance more akin to last week’s first half than the second to come out ahead.
Whitesboro vs Bells
Whitesboro (1-0) and Bells (1-0) will run back last year’s overtime thriller Friday at Bearcat Stadium. Whitesboro is coming off a 41-16 win against Krum, while Bells defeated Muenster 38-17. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whereas Krum was balanced offensively, Bells heavily favored the run last week. The Panthers threw two passes but rushed for 340 yards, so they should provide Whitesboro a different test than Krum. Both teams feature multiple rushing threats, though Whitesboro has a much stronger passing attack with quarterback Mac Harper. Whitesboro will know what to expect from Bells; it will just be a matter of stopping it.
Valley View vs Alvord
Valley View (0-1) is at home for the second-straight week, this time facing Alvord (0-1). The Eagles fell 64-14 to Ponder last week, while Alvord lost 31-0 to Olney. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from tough losses. Alvord gained more yards of offense than Valley View, but the Eagles managed a pair of late touchdowns while the Bulldogs were shut out. Turnovers also plagued both teams, so ball security will be critical. The team which can correct last week’s mistakes quicker will have the advantage.
Callisburg at Pottsboro
Callisburg (0-1) hits the road Friday to face Pottsboro (1-0). The Wildcats fell 28-13 to Pilot Point last week, while the Cardinals defeated Van Alstyne 39-36. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Pottsboro ran the ball 42 times last week, more than twice as often as Pilot Point did. The Wildcats’ defense did well against the run and will need more of it this week. Pottsboro senior quarterback Halen Flanagan threw for 315 yards and will test the Wildcat defense. Pottsboro allowed two 100-yard rushers, so Callisburg may be able to exploit the Cardinals on the ground if players such as Colton Montgomery, Colton Simpson and A.J. Cowger can get going.
Collinsville at Blue Ridge
Collinsville (1-0) remains on the road this week, facing Blue Ridge (0-1). The Pirates defeated Tioga 50-28 last week, while Blue Ridge fell 45-26 at Boyd. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge beat Collinsville in week one last season, but Collinsville has already shown great improvement since then. The biggest challenge for the Pirates’ defense will be on the ground as the Tigers ran the ball just over twice as often as they passed. Blue Ridge completed just five of its 17 passes last week, though two completions went for 53 and 44 yards, respectively. If Collinsville can limit big passes and defend the run, the Pirates’ prolific offense should put them in a good position.
