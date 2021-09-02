The red and black are back in town and ready for kickoff.
The Gainesville football team opens its home schedule Friday night when it hosts Vernon at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville (0-1) was shorthanded in a 55-21 loss at Caddo Mills last week.
Vernon (0-1) could not hold on as a tough fourth quarter led to a 31-22 home loss to Big Spring.
Gainesville coach James Polk has been preaching confidence to the Leopards this week.
“I think that our kids just have to be confident that they can play football,” Polk said. “I think we’re just as athletic, or even more. I think we’re well-coached, just like (Vernon). I just really feel that sometimes, we lose our confidence in our ability, and I don’t understand why. To me, that’s what it’s all about, just being confident.”
Polk said when the Leopards fell behind last week, they kept fighting and created opportunities late in the game. Gainesville scored 15 of its 22 points in the second half. He said in years past, that may not have always been the case.
He said his biggest frustration isn’t his players talent or athleticism. He just needs them to believe in themselves.
“I think they can play ball,” Polk said. “But for some reason, I don’t think they believe sometimes that they’re as good as they could be. So, that’s what I’m working on right now is just trying to get those guys confident. If those guys are confident like I think they can be, I think we’re going to be alright.”
The Leopards will face a different type of offense this week. Caddo Mills did most of its work through the air, but Vernon leans heavily on running the ball. The Lions rushed for 208 yards last week as opposed to just 47 passing yards. Salvador Perez led the way with 13 rushes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Polk said the key for the Leopards defensively will be their positioning.
“What they do is similar to what we do, just a different way of doing it,” Polk said. “We really, really, really need to make sure we’re in the spots that we’re supposed to be in. They’ll do a lot of checking off at the line of scrimmage into different plays based on how you lined up. So, we really, really, really need to make sure we’re in right gap we’re supposed to be in and don’t get so caught up in all of the extra stuff that’s happening in the backfield.”
Gainesville has been dealing with injuries the last couple of weeks. Polk said about nine varsity players missed last week’s game, and he doesn’t expect any of them back against Vernon. Fortunately, the Leopards have a deep underclassman roster with a junior varsity team and two freshmen teams. A few of those players will be asked to fill in.
Polk said the Leopards need to do a couple things better than last week to beat the Lions.
“We just have to sure up our tackling,” Polk said. “Those are the main things on defense, just sure up our tackling and being confident in what you’re doing. Offensively, it’s just communicating with whatever group’s in there on the offensive line and being able to start off hot instead of starting off slow… Just communicating and just depending on whoever it is down there that they know what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium.
