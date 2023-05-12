The competition continues to grow tougher, but Muenster remains confident as the Lady Hornets push deeper into the playoffs.
The Muenster softball team swept Petrolia in the regional quarterfinals, winning 4-3 Wednesday in Gainesville and 5-3 Thursday in Henrietta.
After falling in the third round the past two seasons, Muenster (25-7) finally broke through to reach the regional semifinals.
Petrolia (22-8) eliminated Muenster two years ago, and Archer City did it last year. Muenster swept both this season to reach this point.
Muenster coach Ryan Starnes said the Lady Hornets continue to grow more confident.
“I feel like they’re confident, but as important as that is, they’re having fun playing,” Starnes said. “That goes a long ways. They’re enjoying playing right now, and winning goes with that. It’s fun to win, but like I said, they’re enjoying it. I think that helps you settle down in those tense moments if you’re having fun with it.”
The Lady Hornets had reason to be confident entering this series after sweeping Tolar last week, the team ranked fourth in Class 2A at the time.
Muenster second baseman Macy Bayer said though the Lady Hornets are confident, they aren’t satisfied with what they’ve accomplished so far.
“Just because we beat the No. 4-ranked team doesn’t mean that we earned anything,” Bayer said. “We just gotta keep working. Every team’s a new team. I think we’re prepared, and we got the right mindset going into every game.”
Muenster struck first in game one when Brooke Tyler hit an RBI single to score Emma Walterscheid in the bottom of the first inning. Tyler drove Walterscheid home again in the third on an RBI sacrifice fly. Petrolia got a run back on an error in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Hornets answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half to lead 4-1.
After a pair of scoreless innings, Petrolia fought back in the top of the seventh. The Lady Pirates loaded the bases with no outs. Muenster got the first out on a force at home to prevent a run, but Petrolia’s Maddy Baber hit a two-RBI single to make it 4-3.
Petrolia’s rally got no further as Tyler, who pitched every inning of the series for Muenster, induced a pop-up and a fly out to end the game.
Bayer said the Lady Hornets won by staying positive.
“Our bats weren’t really hot, as hot as the last game against Tolar,” Bayer said. “But I feel like just staying positive, always motivating each other and just working on our defense really helped us push through.”
Bayer hit 3-for-3 with a run, while Walterscheid hit 2-for-3 with three runs.
In game two, Petrolia led 1-0 after the first. The Lady Hornets broke through in the third with three runs, then made it 5-1 in the top of the fifth. Petrolia answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half, but neither team scored again. Anna Kay Hennigan hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
In 14 combined innings, Tyler held Petrolia to two earned runs on 11 hits. She tallied 13 strikeouts and four walks.
