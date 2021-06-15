Two Cooke County area high school athletes won district MVP awards in softball, and many others are present on all-district teams after a strong showing this past season.
Muenster’s Brooke Tyler and Whitesboro’s Karley Wolf won district MVP honors after helping lead their respective teams to district titles.
The 2A schools dominated their district. Lindsay, Era and Collinsville rounded out the top four after Muenster, all making the playoffs.
Valley View joined Whitesboro in the 3A postseason.
In District 10-2A, Muenster, Era and Lindsay swept the awards and are well-represented on the all-district teams.
Muenster freshman Maggie Hess took utility player of the year. Muenster junior Kennedy Schroeder and Era freshman Kate Krebs were named co-pitchers of the year, and Muenster’s Sydney Beuthien and Era’s Shelli Thorson won co-coaches of the year.
Era junior Kiara Franklin won offensive player of the year. For Lindsay, sophomore Kyla Metzler won catcher of the year, sophomore Cassidy Tackett won defensive player of the year, and freshman Caylee Cheaney won newcomer of the year.
Muenster placed Libby Duncan, Maddy Johnson, Erin Heese and Camdyn Leidel on the all-district first team. Lindsay placed Mackenzie Hess, Nadia Balthrop, Madison Reiter, Carlie Cornelison and Corinn Schully. Era’s first teamers are Zoie Pierce, Ella Haseloff, Bailee Bowden and Sam Smith. Collinsville placed Katie Johnson, Bella Hall and Abby Martin on the team.
In District 10-3A, Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand and Mackayla Adams won catcher of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively. Valley View’s Graci Buckley won co-defensive player of the year, and Andee Renfroe won utility player of the year.
Whitesboro also placed seniors Elly Harper and Breann Beste on the all-district first team. Valley View freshman Reagan Brinkley joined them, as did Callisburg senior Katelyn Carriker.
Gainesville placed two on the District 9-4A second team. Freshman Grayce Ervin made the second team infield, and sophomore Theresa Mote made second team outfield.
For the full list of area athletes receiving awards, see below:
10-2A
Second team:
Muenster: Andie Schroeder
Lindsay: Macey Hawkins, Ella Dieter, Jenna Parkhill, Tatum Fleitman
Era: Alexis Beard
Collinsville: Devyn Elvington, Haidyn Bryson, Audrey Miller, Madison Ashton
Honorable mention:
Muenster: Rebekkah Hill, Katherine Klement
Lindsay: Abby Hellman, Rory Dulock, Elizabeth Hawkins, Kortnie Reiter, Raylee Waugh
All academic:
Muenster: Savanna Wylie, Hillary Klement, Brooke Tyler, Whitley Klement, Erin Hesse, Macy Hess, Rebekkah Hill, Jolie Bryson, Libby Duncan, Katherine Klement, Macy Bayer, Camdyn Leidel, Maggie Hess
Lindsay: Jenna Parkhill, Macey Hawkins, Tatum Fleitman, Carli Cornelison, Madison Reiter, Caylee Cheaney, Nadia Balthrop, Mackenzie Hess, Rory Dulock, Kortnie Reiter, Corinn Schully, Cassidy Tackett, Abby Hellman, Elizabeth Hawkins
Era: Kate Krebs, Alexis Beard, Carmen Driskill, Zoie Pierce, Josie Brown, Bailee Bowden, Ella Haseloff, Morgan Greer, Emily Muller, Sam Smith, Kiara Franklin
Collinsville: Haidyn Bryson, Devyn Elvington, Addisyn McDonnell, Audrey Miller, Angie Aguilera, Hannah Cunningham, Bella Hall, Katie Johnson, Audrey Light, Abby Martin, Jessica Buttress
10-3A
Second team:
Valley View: Katelyn Dawdy, Elyssa Clark
Callisburg: Mikayla Cain, Peyton Eiland
9-4A
Honorable mention:
Gainesville: Natalie Gutierrez, Shiane Dunlap, Cierra Lopez, Layla Hubbard
All academic:
Gainesville: Grayce Ervin, Shiane Dunlap
