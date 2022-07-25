Cooke County SportsTalk is leaving KGAF for an online format starting Aug. 3.
The weekly show highlighting Cooke County sports will be available digitally on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It had aired on KGAF for the past six years and added a YouTube livestream in 2021.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring our show live to three of the largest social media platforms in the world,” show host and creator Darin Allred said. “We have more than 6,500 followers on Facebook and Twitter, and our videos on our YouTube channel have been viewed more than 119,000 times, so this is a great way to reach even more people by going live on all three platforms at the same time.”
The show airs Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m., featuring players and coaches from various sports from across Cooke County. Since the show began in 2016, more than 2,200 guests have appeared on its more than 300 episodes.
Allred and co-host Jerry Metzler have hosted the show from the beginning.
“It’s a lot of fun to be able to highlight the accomplishments of the outstanding young men and women of our area, along with their coaches,” Allred said. “They all put so much time and energy into their sports, and they deserve to be recognized. Having them on our show is just one way we are able to do that. And the great thing about going digital is now, anyone literally anywhere who has Facebook or Twitter, or can access YouTube, can watch our interviews.”
For more information about Cooke County SportsTalk, visit www.ccsportstalk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.