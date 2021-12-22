Gainesville was no match for Anna’s speed and hot shooting Tuesday night.
The Leopards basketball team never led as they fell at home 82-37 to the Coyotes in their district opener.
Gainesville (6-14 overall, 0-1 District 9-4A) made some shots, but numerous turnovers fed Anna’s quick transition offense.
Anna (9-5, 1-0) used speed and athleticism to its advantage. The Coyotes were able to get behind Gainesville quickly on fast breaks for easy points multiple times.
Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf said Anna’s speed got the Leopards out of their game.
“It caused us to play a little faster than I wanted us to play,” Wolf said. “When they sped the game up, it kind of gave them even more of an advantage.”
Things got out of hand quickly. Anna raced out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter, forcing two Gainesville time outs in the process. The Leopards managed to hit a couple more shots before quarter ended, but Anna led 25-7 after the first.
Anna responded any time Gainesville generated any offense, preventing the Leopards from ever gaining momentum. Gainesville’s best scoring run of the game was 5-0 late in the first half.
The Coyotes connected on 12 3-pointers. Anna had four in the first quarter, the same number Gainesville made all game.
Wolf said it was more about Anna’s offense than Gainesville’s defense, but turnovers made it even tougher.
“I don’t think our defense was bad,” Wolf said. “When you turn the ball over, just like in football, a pick-six is a lot worse than just a turnover on downs. That’s what (caused) some of it. I don’t know how many (we had), but it felt like a lot. In the first quarter, at least.”
Gainesville sophomore London Daniels led the Leopards with 11 points, followed by junior Isaiah Rodriguez with 9.
Despite the result, Wolf said he is proud of how the Leopards fought to the end.
“They played from the beginning to the buzzer,” Wolf said. “They still battled the whole time. I’m going to give credit to the boys. They still competed the whole game.”
Up next for the Leopards is a five-day break required by the UIL. They have a non-district home game against Vernon on Dec. 28 before returning to district play Jan. 4 at Melissa.
Wolf said the time off should be good for his players.
“I think the mental part is just as important as the physical part,” Wolf said. “All my guys have played football, so they’ve been going since August. Actually, before that. Put a lot of work in. I’m still proud of the progress, just didn’t enjoy the outcome. Still proud of how hard they work, and they’re battling still.”
