Class 2A Region 2
GRAND PRAIRIE – The Muenster girls’ cross country team is state-bound after a second-place finish Monday at the Class 2A Region 2 cross country championships at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
The Lady Hornets finished with 78 points, 18 behind regional champion Hamilton. Sophomore Emma Walterscheid finished second individually with a time of 12:15.72 behind Windthorst junior Cameron Belcher. Macy Bayer, fourth, and Emma Krebs, tenth, also finished top ten from Muenster.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state meet. In addition to the Muenster team, Lindsay sophomore Abby Brennan will run at the girls’ state meet after finishing 18th overall, 10th among individuals not on a qualifying team with a time of 13.10.75.
Hamilton, Muenster, Hico and Nocona are the state-qualified teams.
The Lindsay girls finished eighth, and Era finished 18th.
On the boys’ side, Era freshman Canyon Savell qualified for state with a time of 18:03.15. He finished 12th overall, fifth among individuals not on a qualifying team.
The state-bound teams are Wolfe City, Hamilton, Poolville and Hawley. Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman won the individual title.
The Collinsville boys finished 16th. Era and Lindsay each entered four runners, not enough for a team result.
The UIL Class 2A state cross country championships will be held Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Class 4A Region 1
LUBBOCK – The Gainesville boys’ cross country team finished 12th of 24 teams Monday in the Class 4A Region 1 championships at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
Noe Martinez led the Leopards. The senior finished 36th of 176 runners with a time of 17:40.4. Freshman Ethan Torres took 45th, and freshman Braxton Evans came 90th.
Canyon won the regional championship with 24 points. Big Spring, San Elizario and Sanger round out the top four to qualify for state. San Elizario senior Christopher Moreno won the individual championship.
