GRAND PRAIRIE – Three area Class 3A cross country teams qualified Tuesday for the state meet during the Region 2 championships at Lynn Creek Park.
The Whitesboro girls won the regional championship and will be joined by Quitman, Pilot Point and Atlanta at the state meet.
Among the boys, Valley View finished second, and Callisburg finished third. They will compete at state alongside regional champion Commerce and fourth-placed Atlanta.
Pilot Point junior Addison Hite won the girls’ individual title. Whitesboro junior Rory Hake had the best finish of any area runner by taking fifth.
The Callisburg girls finished fifth, one spot short of state qualification, but the Lady Cats will have a representative at state. Tehya Lang, a junior, finished seventh and qualified as an individual.
Winnsboro senior David Soto won the boys’ regional title.
Whitesboro senior Deacon Carey qualified for state individually by finishing seventh, sixth among runners not on a qualifying team. Callisburg senior Eduardo Ramirez finished 11th, followed by Valley View senior Devon Duffy in 12th.
The Class 3A state cross country championships are set for Nov. 5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
