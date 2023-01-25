Three one-handed slam dunks provided the excitement Tuesday night in what was otherwise a defensive slugfest between two Cooke County schools.
The Callisburg boys’ basketball team defeated Valley View 39-26 at home to sweep the two-game season series with the Eagles.
Callisburg (11-16 overall, 3-5 District 10-3A) never trailed, and the Wildcats held the visitors to fewer than 10 points in each quarter.
Valley View (12-15, 1-7) has yet to beat the Wildcats since joining their district in 2020.
Callisburg coach Buddy Adams said the Wildcats knew they would need a good defensive showing to win.
“We talked over the weekend and then at the beginning of this week,” Adams said. “We, as a team, knew that we were going to have to bring the edge there defensively. We just did a very good job on two of their best players.”
Valley View never scored more than 9 points in a quarter. Callisburg outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the middle quarters, including holding Valley View to 2 points in the third, which helped the Wildcats pull away.
Callisburg sophomore Jace Bower led the Wildcats with 11 points, followed by senior Ty Morrell with 10. Valley View senior Wyatt Huber led the Eagles with 11 points, followed by senior Jake Slover with 8.
Callisburg started well, leading 9-1 after Morrell dunked in transition. Afterward, Valley View finished the first quarter on an 8-2 run. The Eagles continued fighting in the second quarter, and Huber tied the game at 13 with a jump shot.
Callisburg junior A.J. Cowger said the Wildcats came out hot and just needed to refocus when Valley View got back in the game.
“We were thinking, ‘Alright, let’s slow things down,’” Cowger said. “‘Let’s think about it. Let’s play our game that we know we can play. Let’s just get our scorers the ball and go to work.’”
Bower took the lead back soon after with a 3-pointer before Morrell threw down his second dunk of the night, leading to a Valley View timeout. Slover hit a shot for the Eagles to make it a one-possession game, but Gabe Zinski nailed a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to make it 21-15 at halftime.
The Wildcats led the entire second half. They started the half on an 11-2 run to build a comfortable lead. Valley View finally broke it when Huber scored 4-straight points in the fourth quarter, but Morrell answered with his third dunk, and Callisburg’s defense held from there.
Adams said the Wildcats responded well to Valley View tying the game in the second, and responding is becoming a theme for Callisburg.
“We talked about it pregame,” Adams said. “We said we had a mountain to climb based on where we finished at the end of the first half of district. And so, for us, it was about overcoming. Another good word for overcoming is how you respond. I think our response tonight was, hey, we’ll have somebody push us a little bit. They’ll make a run, but we had an answer every time when we had to.”
