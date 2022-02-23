SHERMAN – A half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first half helped, but Muenster rode its defense to victory Tuesday night.
The Hornets basketball team opened the playoffs with a 43-31 win against Honey Grove in the bi-district round at Sherman High School.
No. 22 Muenster (27-3) had a stellar defensive performance, keeping the Hornets in control even when they struggled to score.
Honey Grove (16-15) led 1-0 for much of the first quarter, but once Muenster took the lead, the Warriors never got it back.
Muenster held Honey Grove to 12 points through the first three quarters. The Warriors didn’t score from the field until 4:36 before halftime, managing just 1 point prior.
Muenster senior Grant Hess said the Hornets won with their effort.
“(It was a) struggle offensively, but we played really good defense,” Hess said. “That’s what we’re built on.”
The Hornets also struggled to score, though they had more success than the Warriors. Muenster’s first points came 2:12 before the end of the first quarter when senior Eli Saucer put the Hornets in front with a pair of free throws. Hess scored the game’s first field goal with 1:37 to play in the first.
Sophomore Seth Stoffels hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the first half, including a buzzer-beating shot from where the halfcourt line meets the left sideline.
Muenster coach Lynn Cook said he attributes Muenster’s early offensive struggles to Honey Grove’s defense.
“They did a really good job of pressuring us,” Cook said. “Teams that apply pressure to us get us out of sync a little bit. There’s a lot of sets that we’re not able to run. We have to just run our base offense, which is space the floor and try to create out of that instead of a set play.”
Both teams picked up the scoring in the fourth quarter. Honey Grove more than doubled its total and outscored the Hornets 19-18 in the game’s final eight minutes. The Warriors connected on five 3-pointers in the quarter, but Muenster did enough to remain in control, including going 6-of-6 from the free throw line when Honey Grove began fouling.
Cook said the higher scoring fourth was mostly Honey Grove heating up offensively, not a defensive let down from Muenster.
“They opened it up a little bit in the fourth quarter and hit some deep shots,” Cook said. “They weren’t unguarded. We didn’t have defensive breakdowns. They just made some shots that, obviously, they hadn’t made up until that point. We did enough on the offensive end. We made free throws down the stretch and took care of the ball and made them foul us.”
Muenster junior Devon Bindel led all scorers with 12 points. Stoffels scored 9, and Hess had 8.
The Hornets often don’t have one or two players who score most of their points, but rather rely on several people contributing. This was another of those game. Cook said their balanced offense makes it tough for other teams to prepare for them.
“You can’t say, ‘OK, you only have to stop this guy,’” Cook said. “‘You stop this guy, and you have a really good chance of beating Muenster.’ Well, if you stop that guy, we’ve got five or six other guys that can step in. The guys are so unselfish and so bought in to ‘team not me’ that it makes us a hard team to defend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.