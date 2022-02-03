Harrison Dempsey is headed to the Big 12. The Gainesville senior signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Oklahoma State.
Dempsey said OSU was an easy choice. If he wasn’t continuing his football career, OSU would still have been his chosen college.
“(OSU has) great academics,” Dempsey said. “Great business program. (That is) what I’ll be majoring in. To play football there, it’s amazing, man. The facilities and coaches there, it’s a beautiful place.”
Dempsey was named District 4-4A-1 defensive utility player of the year and second team all-district running back this past season. He was a three-year starter for Leopards and played on two playoff teams. He joins the Cowboys following a Big 12 runner-up campaign which ended with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.
Dempsey said Gainesville has helped him feel prepared to play in the Big 12.
“Of course, there’s still more work to be done,” Dempsey said. “More grinding to do, obviously, to get prepared, but I feel like I’m ready to play at that next level.”
Gainesville coach James Polk said Dempsey is as ready as he can be coming out of high school. Now, it is on OSU to finish preparing him to play in one of the nation's premier conferences.
Polk said he isn’t surprised to see Dempsey at this level, and he believes OSU is a great fit for him.
“I think they are always consistent with hard work and trying to get to that championship,” Polk said. “They don’t just recruit measurements. They don’t just recruit, you have to be 6-4, 220, run this, run that. They’re looking for football players. At the end of the day, when you look for football players, you get football players. A lot of guys can run fast, but they can’t play football.”
Dempsey played running back and linebacker for the Leopards. What position he will play at OSU will be decided later, but he said he is ready to be whatever the Cowboys need.
“Defense or offense doesn’t matter to me,” Dempsey said. “I love running the ball, scoring touchdowns, making plays. Playing defense is just awesome. I’m a physical player, fast, and I love hitting people. I’d prefer defense, but anywhere that the coaches want me to play, I’ll play anywhere.”
Polk said Dempsey has meant a lot to the Gainesville football program, and he will make several trips to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to see Dempsey compete.
“He is one of the toughest, mentally and physically, kids that I’ve coached,” Polk said. “The way he plays on the field is the same way he attacked the classroom… This isn’t a shock or a surprise to me.”
