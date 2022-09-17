Lindsay hurled a desperate pass down the field in the dying seconds Friday night, but Valley View finalized a great defensive game with one last interception.
The Valley View football team blanked Lindsay 24-0 at John Kassen Field in front of a big homecoming crowd.
Valley View (2-2) looks like a much-improved football team from the past two years with one non-district game remaining.
Lindsay (0-4) is still seeking answers with district play beginning next week.
Valley View coach Curtis King said the Eagles had to work hard to win.
“Lindsay’s a good team,” King said. “I don’t care what their record is. They play hard. Our kids played really well. We didn’t do much on offense the first quarter, but we saw things. We missed a couple blocks. We missed a couple holes, a couple of easy throws. They settled down and played in the second quarter.”
The Eagle defense forced five turnovers. Drake Whetzel, James Miles and Dario Cervantes each recovered a Lindsay fumble. Wyatt Huber and Devin Gabehart each intercepted passes in the final minutes to clinch the win.
King said the defense helping Valley View win the turnover battle 5-0 was significant.
“They worked hard,” King said. “That’s the bottom line. They read their keys. We studied really hard this week on Lindsay. They did what we thought they were going to do. We just played really good on defense.”
The Knights came close to scoring on a couple occasions, but the Eagles stood tall each time. With 12 seconds to go until halftime, Lindsay senior Dawson Foster broke free on a long run down the sideline looking to score, but the Eagles knocked him out of bounds at the 3-yard line. The clock expired during the play, denying the Knights’ offense one more shot. Valley View led 14-0 at the break.
Late in the third quarter, the Knights drove into the red zone. Lindsay ran the ball from the 6-yard line but fumbled, and Cervantes recovered it at the Valley View 9-yard line. The Eagles drove down the field and got inside the Lindsay 1-yard line, but ultimately settled for a 20-yard field goal by junior Molly Moss after a nice defensive stand from the Knights.
Huber said the Eagles won with good teamwork.
“Everyone played as a team,” Huber said. “It was great… Everyone’s playing together right now. It’s awesome.”
Valley View freshman Tyson Price threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Huber and fellow seniors Lawson Links and Jake Slover caught the touchdown passes. Huber caught eight passes for 96 yards, while Links caught six for 80 yards. Sophomore Carson Rojas rushed 27 times for 122 yards.
For Lindsay, Foster threw for 89 yards and rushed for 104. Fellow senior Hayden Ellender led the receivers with eight catches for 54 yards.
Links said the offense improved as the game progressed.
“We definitely started off slow,” Links said. “But a little bit of pep talk picked us up a little bit, and we knew what we had to do.”
This was Valley View’s first win against Lindsay since 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.