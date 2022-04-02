An early lead slipped away Friday night as Valley View was cruelly denied its first district win of the season.
The Valley View baseball team fell 5-4 at home to S&S Consolidated in eight innings.
Valley View (1-13-1 overall, 0-6 District 10-3A) led 4-0 after the second inning but didn’t score again after the Rams made a pitching change.
S&S (8-9, 3-3) tied the game in the sixth inning, then took the lead in the eighth.
Valley View coach Jim Mavroulis said he felt good about how the Eagles played.
“We played hard,” Mavroulis said. “We made a couple mistakes in crucial spots, but we played hard. That’s as good as we’ve played in a while. What happened is, though, we got a nice, good run with our bats, and then all of a sudden, we kind of fell off. Once you lose that momentum, it’s tough to get it going again.”
Valley View took a 1-0 lead in the first. Wyatt Huber hit a two-out single, then Wyatt Isbell brought him home with an RBI double. The Eagles added 3 runs in the second with Huber and Johnny Nelson picking up RBIs. Nelson scored on an error.
After Huber’s two-out RBI single, S&S changed pitchers. Zion Richardson took the mound after starting the game at catcher. He struck out the first Eagle he faced, ending the inning.
Richardson pitched the remaining six and a third innings of the game and shut the Eagles down. He struck out eight hitters, walked one and allowed one hit. Valley View loaded the bases in the seventh, but Richardson allowed just three runners the rest of his outing.
Mavroulis said Richardson surprised the Eagles a bit.
“We should have still hit him,” Mavroulis said. “We did hit him. We hit him hard. That last inning, we had bases loaded or whatever, and we just hit rockets. Third baseman has one right at him that would have (won) the game. That’s just part of it. All we can do is take good cuts on pitches, and what happens after that, happens.”
The Eagles shut out the Rams for the first five innings, but the game changed quickly in the sixth. Three errors, two hits and a walk let S&S score 4 unearned runs to tie the game.
Huber started at pitcher for Valley View and performed well. He allowed no earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts, but the error-ridden sixth denied him a win.
After neither team scored in the seventh, the game went to extras. Efron Hernandez led off the eighth with a single for S&S. Two wild pitches and a fielder’s choice allowed him to score what would be the winning run.
Mavroulis said the Eagles played better in this game, just not good enough to win.
“We’ve had some spurts where we look like we’re turning a corner, and then we make mistakes and fall backwards again,” Mavroulis said. “The good thing about Valley View kids is, they’re going to keep working. They’re going to keep trying, and they’re going to keep giving the effort.”
