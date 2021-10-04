Valley View’s struggles continued Friday night as the Eagles finished their non-district slate still seeking a win.
Valley View fell 47-7 to Wellington in a neutral site game held at Wichita Falls City View.
The Eagles (0-5) struggled to move the ball, amassing 125 total yards.
Wellington (3-2) wasted little time rushing out to a big lead and never looked back.
The Eagles’ lone score came in the fourth quarter. Sophomore quarterback Carson Pickett connected with junior Wyatt Huber on a 55-yard touchdown pass. It was one of two completed passes in the game for Pickett, the other being a 19-yard throw to junior Lawson Links.
Wellington raced out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. The Skyrockets added a pair of touchdowns each in the second and third quarters to lead 47-0 before Valley View got on the board in the fourth.
Wellington rushed for five touchdowns. Marc Ramirez and Barret Phillips each had two rushing scores. Creighton Killian threw a 35-yard pass to Jordan Nation for the Skyrockets’ lone passing score. Wellington also returned a Valley View fumble 45 yards to the end zone in the second quarter.
The passing yardage was similar, with Wellington outgaining the Eagles just 76-74. The rushing attacks made the difference. The Skyrockets rushed for 299 yards to Valley View’s 51. The Eagles also turned the ball over four times, including three fumbles. Wellington had just one turnover.
Valley View played a tough non-district schedule. The Eagles still face a tough district slate, which starts this Friday.
