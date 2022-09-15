With district play looming, confidence will be on the line Friday in Valley View when the Eagles host Lindsay at 7:30 p.m.
Valley View (1-2) fell 42-39 in Tioga last week but won the last time it played at home.
Eagles coach Curtis King said Valley View played the hardest it has since 2019 last week. He said the Eagles are confident, but this game is important to keep building.
“I thought the Tioga game, we played extremely hard,” King said. “The boys were disappointed when we lost. It’ll be interesting to see how we come out this week, because we should come out fired up, ready to play. Should be a great game.”
Lindsay (0-3) is coming off a 21-14 home loss to Callisburg but has won its past two meetings with Valley View. The Eagles last won in 2017.
Lindsay coach Casey Jones said the Knights have played well at times against a tough schedule, but they need a win.
“I would have liked to have won a couple of these games early on just so our kids could have a little confidence going into district next week,” Jones said. “But I think our kids have had to battle. They’ve been in some physical contests (and) close games. They’ve experienced that, so I think all that will help us when we get in district.”
Valley View freshman quarterback Tyson Price has improved each week. He passed for 327 yards and five touchdowns with one interception last week against Tioga. He has two dangerous receivers in seniors Lawson Links and Wyatt Huber who will challenge the Lindsay secondary.
Sophomore running back Carson Rojas is having a breakout year of his own. He ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns last week.
King said Price and Rojas are young, but they are already tuning into valuable players.
“Being a freshman, (Price) has played really well,” King said. “Still making some freshman mistakes that he’s gotta get away from, but overall, he’s giving us a chance to win… (Rojas) runs the ball really well. He’s young and underweight but pretty fast. As he learns to play the running back position and gets a little stronger, he’s going to be a force.”
Lindsay’s offensive leader is junior quarterback Dawson Foster. Against Seymour, he passed for 167 yards and ran for 158 with three total touchdowns. The Knights spread the ball around with several receivers playing a role, but Lindsay has struggled to get anyone besides Foster going in the run game. Colt Hanks is the second-leading rusher with 29.3 yards per game.
Jones said he wants to see the Knights run the ball effectively to feel confident they’re ready for district play next week.
“I feel like we’ve struggled a little bit the last few weeks, but we’ve played some really good defensive fronts,” Jones said. “What the defenses were giving us wasn’t necessarily run-game stuff, so we were throwing the ball a little more. I want to see us be able to line up and run the football whenever we need to, and I’ve challenged our kids to do that this week.”
