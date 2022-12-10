Valley View had the best weekend among Cooke County boys’ basketball teams at the Era Classic.
Era, Valley View, Collinsville and Sacred Heart played Thursday through Saturday alongside Boyd, S&S, Chico and the Red River Rattlers homeschool team.
Valley View (8-5) went 2-1 in the tournament. The Eagles opened by defeating Era 41-30. With the game tied at 29 in the fourth quarter, Tyson Price and Jake Slover gave the Eagles the lead for good when each stole the ball and scored in transition back-to-back.
The Eagles then lost 49-46 to Chico but rebounded with a 63-48 win against Collinsville to close the weekend. Dalan Smith scored 27 points behind seven 3-pointers against the Pirates.
Valley View also had a great tournament a week ago in North Zulch, going 4-1. Eagles coach Landon Hendrix said Valley View is playing better defensively.
“They’re buying in to the defensive intensity and making opponents take tough shots,” Hendrix said. “That’s really what’s helped us find success over the last two weekends.”
Collinsville (1-2) played its first games of the season during this tournament as the Pirates were playing football until a week prior. Collinsville played three Class 3A opponents, opening with a 63-41 win against S&S before losing to Boyd 78-61 and Valley View 63-48.
The Pirates have a new coach this year in Amos Davidson, and he said they need more time in the gym, something they haven’t had much of thanks to a deep football playoff run.
“We spent basically Monday and Tuesday putting in an offense, putting in a defense,” Davidson said. "And then on Wednesday, they were so tired that we just kind of walked through everything. They’re still kind of recovering from football season.”
Sacred Heart (4-4) went 1-2 against a tough group of opponents. The Tigers fell 81-49 to Boyd on Friday but bounced back to beat Era 61-56. The Tigers lost Saturday night to the Red River Rattlers, 70-29.
Sacred Heart coach Brady Endres said it was good to win Friday and avoid going 0-3.
“I was proud of the way they competed and played defense,” Endres said. “That’s what we came over here to do. We competed well. Not as good as I’d have liked to, but we competed. They played hard.”
Era (4-9) had a rough time hosting. After losing close games to Valley View and Sacred Heart, the Hornets fell 87-35 to Boyd.
Era coach Andrew Brockman said though the goal is to win games, this time of year is about improving.
“At times and at moments in all these games, I thought we made a lot of improvement,” Brockman said. “I think, for the most part, our attitudes were really good, and I’m proud of that. But it just comes down to making really good decisions and finishing shots, and we’re still working on both those things right now.”
Red River and Boyd both went 3-0. The Rattlers were named champions due to allowing fewer points in their three games, 75, than did the Yellowjackets, 145.
