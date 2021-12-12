Area boys’ basketball teams faced tough competition in the Era Classic over the weekend as they sought improvement before district play.
The Collinsville Pirates took second place. Era took fourth, Sacred Heart finished sixth, and Valley View claimed seventh.
Gunter won the boys’ championship by defeating Collinsville 54-38 on Saturday. The Pirates started well against a tough opponent as the two traded the lead in the first quarter. Gunter finished the quarter on an 8-2 run and grew its lead from there.
The Pirates were shorthanded. Collinsville began the game missing a usual starter, then lost another to injury. Landon Carpenter stepped up with a 19-point performance, but it wasn’t enough.
Collinsville reached the championship game with a 37-31 win against Valley View and a 59-50 win against S&S Consolidated. Collinsville coach Eric Johns said the Pirates got better during their three games in Era.
“It was a good tournament for us,” Johns said. “Right now, just worried about the way we play. District starts in a week and a half, and that’s what I’m worried about. Right now, I’m just wanting to make progress, and I feel like we made a lot through this tournament.”
Era dropped the third-place game to S&S 45-39. The Hornets led most of the second quarter but couldn’t recover after the Rams started the second half well.
Era led 18-16 at halftime and scored the first bucket of the second half, but S&S followed with a 16-2 run. The Hornets recovered enough to tie the game in the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, but they didn’t hit another field goal from that point.
Era assistant Cody Thurman coached the Hornets for this game. He said the Hornets showed a lot of effort in the fourth quarter.
“They (have) never quit in their lives,” Thurman said. “I think sometimes we play better whenever we’re behind than whenever we’re actually ahead. They never quit, stayed in it the whole time. Proud of them.”
Era opened the tournament with a 34-21 win against Olney before dropping a semifinal to Gunter 44-36.
Sacred Heart fell in overtime Saturday to Boyd 62-56. The Tigers played well for the first three quarters, but Boyd rallied in the fourth.
Sacred Heart led 46-34 after the third quarter, but Boyd opened the fourth on 7-0 run. The game slowed down for a while, leading to a Boyd timeout with 4:09 to play and the Tigers leading 50-41. After the timeout, the Yellow Jackets tied the game with a 10-1 run. Sacred Heart had a chance to win the game from the free throw line with 2.7 seconds left but missed both shots.
Boyd scored the first 11 points of overtime. The Tigers hit a pair of late shots, but it was too late.
Sacred Heart was shorthanded with some players taking standardized tests, and coach Brady Endres said the Tigers ran out of energy by the end.
“We’re playing with six players,” Endres said. “Ran out of gas, that’s all there is to it. We outplayed them in every aspect. Couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”
Sacred Heart started the weekend with a 56-42 loss to S&S, then defeated Valley View 42-41 on a game-winner from Chris Espinoza.
Valley View won the seventh-place game 43-33 against Olney. The Eagles fell to Collinsville and Sacred Heart to open the tournament but showed good flashes in both games.
