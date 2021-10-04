Homecoming provided Era a much-needed change of pace from what has been a tough season thus far.
The Hornets earned their first win of the year Friday night at Hornet Stadium, beating Dallas Inspired Vision Academy 50-6.
Era (1-5) had struggled scoring over the past few weeks but hit a new season high against the Eagles.
Inspired Vision (0-6) scored a fourth-quarter touchdown long after the game was out of hand, marking just the second game this season the Eagles were not shut out.
The Hornets took the lead in the first quarter when junior Jarren Twiner ran 35 yards for a touchdown. Kyle Greer, a senior, then ran it in for the two-point conversion, giving Era an 8-0 lead.
The Hornets ran away with the game in the second quarter. Twiner threw two touchdown passes to Greer before Kameron King broke free on a 66-yard touchdown run. The Hornets added a pick six to take a 36-0 lead into halftime.
The game went to a running clock in the second half. Alek Weaver scored on a five-yard run in the third quarter. After the Eagles scored in the fourth, Justice Jones capped off the night with a five-yard touchdown run of his own.
Twiner completed six of seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. The Hornets rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns. King led with 87 yards, followed by Weaver’s 74.
Era’s defense stood tall, holding Inspired Vision to 94 passing yards. The Eagles lost nine yards running the ball.
The dominant win is a much-needed boost for the Hornets with district play up next.
