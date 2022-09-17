An Era senior and sophomore linked up several times Friday night to lead the Hornets to their first win of the season.
The Era football team defeated Electra 20-7 at home, avenging last year’s loss.
Era (1-3) held the Tigers to 95 yards of total offense while racking up 376.
Electra (0-4) led briefly in the second quarter, but the Hornets took the lead for good before halftime.
Era senior quarterback Jarren Twiner and sophomore wide receiver Bradyn Bookhout were in sync. Twiner completed 10-of-14 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. Bookhout caught the touchdown pass, one of four passes for 139 yards.
Jayden Lira caught three passes for 35 yards. Justice Jones led the rushing attack with 80 yards on 19 carries, and Twiner scored twice on the ground. Seth Velasquez rushed four times for 38 yards.
The Hornets turned the ball over twice, but the Era defense stood tall by intercepting three Electra passes.
The Hornets were aggressive on fourth down. Era was just 3-of-11 on third down but converted 5-of-6 fourth down attempts. Electra was 3-11 on third and fourth down combined.
After a scoreless first quarter, Era struck first on a 2-yard Twiner touchdown run. The 2-point conversion failed, allowing Electra to take a 7-6 lead later in the quarter. Austin Callis scored on a 2-yard run, and Jeremiah Murphy kicked the extra point. This was the Tigers’ first lead in a game this year.
It didn’t last. Around a minute before halftime, Twiner hit Bookhout for a 73-yard score. A successful 2-point try gave Era a 14-7 halftime lead.
Twiner padded the advantage midway through the third with his second 2-yard touchdown run of the game. The 2-point try failed, and the score remained 20-7 until the final whistle.
