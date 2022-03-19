Era watched its first district win of the season slip away during a rough seventh inning Friday afternoon.
The Era baseball team fell 5-2 to Trenton at home in heartbreaking fashion.
Era (8-3 overall, 0-2 District 11-2A) took the lead in the sixth inning but couldn’t close it out.
Trenton (2-5, 2-1) rallied with some big hits, then shut out the Hornets in the bottom of the seventh.
Era coach Scott Bishop said the Hornets played OK, but they need to eliminate some routine mistakes to keep improving.
“I thought they fought pretty hard,” Bishop said. “Thought they kept their head pretty cool, which, I’m proud of that. I think that this team, matter of fact, I just talked to them. I said, ‘We’re a good baseball team.’ I think to reach that great status, we gotta make those routines. We gotta take advantage. We gotta take pitchers up in counts. We gotta do those kinds of things.”
With the game tied at 1, Era’s Caleb Newton hit a two-out RBI double to score Connor Weatherly, who had reached on an error. The late run gave Era the lead heading into the seventh, with the Hornets looking to close out their first district win.
Bishop said he was proud of Newton for hitting in the go-ahead run.
“He had been struggling a little bit at the plate,” Bishop said. “To see him come out and stay back; we had been working on him staying back. He’s been getting on his front foot a little bit. For him to come and stay back and do what we coached him to do and put that ball down the line, that was a huge play. Super proud of that kid.”
Needing at least a run in the seventh, Trenton followed a one-out walk with three-straight hits, including a 2-RBI triple by Hunter Kissinger. The triple gave Trenton its first lead since the second inning. Logan Latimer added one more on an RBI fielder’s choice before the inning ended.
In the bottom of the seventh, Era’s leadoff hitter reached base after being hit by a pitch. The next hit a ground ball to the shortstop. As the lead runner slid into second, he inadvertently slid into the second baseman, knocking him down and causing him to drop the ball. The umpires ruled interference and called both runners out. The next hitter struck out, ending the game and any chance of a Hornets’ rally.
Era sophomore Cooper Weatherly started on the mound. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 1 unearned run on four hits. He struck out 11 hitters, walking four. He was in line for the win before Trenton battered the Hornets’ bullpen.
Bishop said he wanted to keep Weatherly in longer, but he decided to pull him because his pitch count was continuing to climb.
“I thought he did very well,” Bishop said. “I think that we can maybe get less pitches on him early, try to keep his count a little lower going later in the game. I think he can go a little longer in games.”
