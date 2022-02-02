A hot start to the second half helped Era pull away for yet another district win.
The Era girls’ basketball team beat Collinsville 59-27 Tuesday night in Era.
Era (19-10 overall, 7-3 District 13-2A) scored first and led the rest of the way en route to clinching a playoff spot.
Collinsville (10-19, 2-9) kept it close for a half, but the game quickly got away from the Lady Pirates after halftime.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets played a well-rounded game.
“I thought offensively, we played well,” Neu said. “Defensively, we played well. Energy was good. Just an all-around, well-played game I thought.”
Era led 20-12 at halftime, but Collinsville had kept it close. It had been 17-12 in the second quarter before Era senior Kiara Franklin hit a 3-pointer. After a somewhat low-scoring first half, Era started the second hot.
Era junior Ella Haseloff said the Lady Hornets talked about relaxing and working as a team at halftime, and it paid off.
“I think we all just relaxed, got confidence, and shots started to fall,” Haseloff said.
Franklin, Haseloff and sophomore Kate Krebs combined for an 8-0 run, forcing Collinsville to call timeout 2:04 into the third quarter. The Lady Pirates traded shots with Era for a while afterward, but the Lady Hornets finished the quarter on an 11-0 run with Franklin, Krebs and junior Alexis Beard each hitting 3-pointers.
An 8-point halftime lead exploded into a 45-20 lead after the third quarter. Franklin hit two more 3-pointers early in the fourth as Era coasted to victory.
Neu said the Lady Hornets didn’t make many changes at halftime; they just executed a little better.
“We got a couple of fast breaks,” Neu said. “Our defense led to some good offense. I think we picked it up a little bit, not that we played bad the first half. I thought we put a little more pressure defensively in the second half. We got a of couple easy buckets. I think then, it kinda started rolling.”
Franklin scored a game-high 22 points. Krebs followed with 11, Haseloff scored 10 and Beard had 9. Collinsville sophomore Addisyn McDonnell led the Lady Pirates with 9.
Neu said having multiple players who can score makes Era tough to face.
“Especially if we can take a little pressure off of (Franklin), because she’s going to get hers,” Neu said. “Those other girls are capable, so that takes pressure off her. That’s going to be big when we get down the road, I think.”
Era has secured its place in the postseason. The Lady Hornets can clinch top three with one more win or a Lindsay loss, and second place is still possible.
Neu said he feels good about where Era stands as the regular season wraps up.
“We need to keep it rolling,” Neu said. “We got another big one against Tioga… We’re still gunning for (second place). We’ll just take it one game at a time, see what happens. I think it’s huge in the last two or three games to be rolling as you go into playoffs, so this was a good step for that.”
