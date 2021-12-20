A one-point third quarter allowed Era to pull away for a Monday afternoon win.
The Lady Hornets basketball team defeated Lindsay 53-30 in a district game at Era after dominating the second half.
Era (11-7 overall, 2-1 District 13-2A) held Lindsay to a free throw in the third quarter, turning a close game into a rout.
Lindsay (4-12, 0-2) hit just four field goals in the second half, all early in the fourth quarter.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets played with better intensity in the second half.
“It really was no adjustment whatsoever other than intensity,” Neu said. “We didn’t play with any intensity early. The third quarter, we stepped it up. Once we kind of got that rolling, good defense leads to good offense.”
After a rough third quarter, Lindsay opened the fourth with a 10-2 run. Sophomore Emily Metzler hit a pair of early three-pointers, and sophomore Natalie Fuhrmann contributed a pair of shots. The run cut the deficit to 38-29, but the Lady Knights only added a free throw the rest of the way. Era hit eight from the line along with an occasional field goal to pull away.
Neu said he and the Lady Hornets never panicked while Lindsay battled to come back.
“We were missing some easy shots,” Neu said. “I felt like those were going to fall. It was getting a little bit closer than I would have liked, but I felt like we were going to hit a few shots here and there, so I didn’t feel too bad.”
Era scored first and led the rest of the way, but Lindsay kept it close in the first half. The Lady Hornets led 22-18 at the break but opened the third with an 8-0 run. Era senior Bailee Bowden hit a three-pointer and two free throws, then junior Alexis Beard hit a three. Senior Kiara Franklin closed the quarter with three buckets in quick succession.
Franklin led all scorers with 27 points. Bowden scored 12, and Beard had 10. Nine Lady Knights scored, but none reached double digits. Metzler led the way with 6.
With three district games behind them, Franklin said the Lady Hornets are better than they were this time last season.
“I think we made a tremendous stride this year,” Franklin said. “Of course, we’re going to continue to get better, continue to work hard. But I’m really proud of where we are right now.”
