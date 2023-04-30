The Era Lady Hornets were named regional co-champions Friday and Saturday, leading local teams at the UIL regional track and field championships.
Athletes from all eight local UIL schools competed at their respective meets, stretching from the Texas panhandle to East Texas. Five schools are sending a combined 20 local athletes to the UIL state track and field championships May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas at Austin campus.
The top two athletes in each event qualify for the state meet, as does the best athlete statewide not to finish top two in his or her region, for a total of nine qualifiers for each event in each class.
Classes 3A and 4A will compete May 11, while Class 2A will compete May 12.
Class 2A Region II
SPRINGTOWN – The Era girls won a share of the Class 2A Region II track and field championship in Springtown.
The Lady Hornets finished with 56 points, tied for first with Stamford and Hamilton. Whitney Newton won the regional title in the girls’ high jump, while Akenzie Weaver won the girls’ 200-meter dash.
The Lindsay girls finished sixth with 41 points. Kyla Metzler won regional championships in the girls’ long jump and triple jump. The Muenster girls finished 25th, and Collinsville tied for 26th.
The Collinsville boys finished fourth with 48 points. Lindsay finished tied for 10th. Muenster finished 20th, half a point ahead of Era. Albany won the boys’ regional title.
Era girls’ qualifiers
Akenzie Weaver – 200m dash, first (25.34)
Kaden Weatherly, Elayna Freeman, Cheyenne Lange, Akenzie Weaver – 4x200m relay, second (1:47.06)
Kaden Weatherly – 300m hurdles, second (47.82)
Whitney Newton – high jump, first (5’ 2”)
Era boys’ qualifiers
Weston Griffin – high jump, second (6’ 2”)
Lindsay girls’ qualifiers
Kyla Metzler – long jump, first (18’ 3.25”)
Kyla Metzler – triple jump, first (37’ 1.50”)
Lindsay boys’ qualifiers
Logan Noggler – 400m dash, second (51.70)
Collinsville boys’ qualifiers
Logan Jenkins, Connor Ragsdale, Carter Scott, Rylan Newman – 4x200m relay, second (1:31.56)
Carter Scott, Colin Barnes, Cash Morgan, Rylan Newman – 4x400m relay, second (3:29.61)
Carter Scott – long jump, second (22’ 1.75”)
Class 4A Region I
LUBBOCK – Gainesville is sending three athletes to state with two winning regional championships at the Class 4A Region I track and field meet in Lubbock.
The girls finished tied with Monahans for sixth with 26 points, while the boys tied with Monahans for seventh with 30 points. The Canyon girls and Randall boys won the team titles.
Ja’vaun Hendricks won the boys’ 200-meter dash, while Aneesa White won the girls’ 100-meter hurdles. Each of them qualified for a second event with second-place finishes and will join Desiree Sheffield at the state meet.
Gainesville girls’ qualifiers
Desiree Sheffield – 200m dash, second (25.85)
Aneesa White – 100m hurdles, first (14.64)
Aneesa White – 300m hurdles, second (44.96)
Gainesville boys’ qualifiers
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 100m dash, second (10.65)
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 200m dash, first (21.44)
Class 3A Region II
WHITEHOUSE – The Whitesboro girls finished tied for third at the Class 3A Region II track and field meet in Whitehouse.
The Lady Cats finished with 42 points, the same as Highway 377 rival Pilot Point. Gunter won the regional title with Gladewater taking second.
Aubrey Beam won the regional title in the girls’ 1600-meter run, as did Olivia Hildebrand in the girls’ discus. Teammate Zalenka Brannan will join them at state. The Lady Cats will be the only local 3A team represented in Austin.
The Callisburg girls finished 15th. The Whitesboro boys finished tied for 25th, and the Callisburg boys finished tied for 37th. Valley View sent three boys to regionals but did not earn any team points.
Whitesboro girls’ qualifiers
Zalenka Brannan – 800m run, second (2:23.11)
Aubrey Beam – 1600m run, first (5:28.18)
Aubrey Beam – 3200m run, second (11:40.44)
Olivia Hildebrand – discus, first (148’ 7”)
