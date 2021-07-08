The Era Hornets are progressing quickly during their second summer under their new coach.
Terry Felderhoff took over as football coach and athletic director in early May 2020, but he did not get much of an opportunity to meet and work with the players until June. He faced many challenges taking over a program in the height of the pandemic, but he said things are running smoother now.
“As far as strength and everything goes, we’re further down the road than we were a year ago by a long shot,” Felderhoff said. “I guess it’s just the familiarity. Last year, I didn’t even know most of them’s names the first several weeks. Trying to figure out names and stuff, that’s always challenging. They understand the expectations and things a lot better than they did a year ago. It just comes back to being around each other and them working and understanding what our expectations were and are, and just being familiar with each other.”
Having a new coach is always hard, but the slow start last summer made it even more of a challenge. Junior quarterback and safety Jarren Twiner said not being able to be together made last summer different.
“It was strange,” Twiner said. “It was slow once we got everybody together, but we progressively got better. But this season, we’re all together and everybody knows what we’re doing, so everything’s smoother.”
After taking a few days off for Independence Day weekend, the Hornets returned to workouts Wednesday for their fourth week of practice. After early morning strength and conditioning work, they transition to sport-specific skills. In June, Era rotated between football, basketball and baseball. Now, they are turning their focus strictly to football.
Senior center Connor Weatherly, a multisport athlete, said summer workouts being back to normal have been a big help for him.
“This summer, I’ve actually got to do a lot more than I did last summer,” Weatherly said. “Back then, I’m a baseball player, so the batting cages were shut down, and I couldn’t run on the school track. Now that that’s open, I can stay in shape while I’m working out and work out outside, and it’s really helping me out.”
It’s no secret the past two season have been tough for Era. Since a 6-5 campaign in 2018, the Hornets have only managed one win. Felderhoff said a lack of upperclassmen may have been a part of that. He estimated he has just eight seniors and eight juniors.
Regardless of what caused it, Felderhoff said the players are self-motivated to ensure that type of season does not happen again.
“They didn’t like dealing with that,” Felderhoff said. “They don’t want to be in that place again, and it’s obvious. They’re working hard trying to do everything they can to prevent it. We’ve come a long way in a year. We’ve still got a long way to go, but it is getting better each day.”
Not only has this summer been far more normal, but the upcoming season is more certain. There were doubts at times whether last season would happen, which Felderhoff said was like a dark cloud hanging over everyone’s heads. Not having to worry about it now helps everyone mentally.
Weatherly said he especially appreciates it.
“It’s great, because I really want to enjoy this last year of football,” Weatherly said. “This is it for me. I’m not planning on going any more past my senior year, so being assured that I can get this season in, it’s such a blessing.”
