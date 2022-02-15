HOWE – Era nearly doubled its score in the fourth quarter Monday night as the Lady Hornets rallied for a playoff win.
The Era girls’ basketball team defeated Tom Bean 48-41 in a bi-district playoff game at Howe High School.
Era (21-11) traded the lead with the Lady Cats periodically, but Tom Bean led most of the time, including after each of the first three quarters.
Tom Bean (15-17) defended well for most of the night but couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets needed some time to adjust with one of their usual starters missing the game due to a non-COVID illness.
“We played a little more aggressive the fourth quarter,” Neu said. “We were kind of timid (the first three quarters)… I think that first quarter, that first game is kind of tough to adapt to when you lose one of your starters.”
Era senior Kiara Franklin scored 5 points the first three quarters but finished with 20. After the two teams traded shots to open the fourth, Franklin scored the game’s next 6 points. She hit back-to-back buckets after having not scored since the first quarter. The first tied the game at 32, and the next gave Era a lead it never relinquished.
Franklin didn’t hit from the field again, but she shot 11-of-12 from the free throw line the rest of the way to close out the win.
Franklin said her mindset going into the fourth wouldn’t have been any different if she had 40 points instead of 5. All that mattered was getting the win, and Era got it done when needed.
“It helped that the whole time, we had confidence in each other,” Franklin said. “We slowed it down, and we utilized the fact that they weren’t guarding the outside of our offense, the corners.”
Another Era senior, Bailee Bowden, also played a big role. After Franklin’s 6-0 run, Tom Bean closed the gap to 36-35. Bowden stepped up and nailed a crucial 3-pointer with 1:51 to play to help keep the Lady Cats at bay. Bowden also contributed defensively in the post, including forcing several held balls throughout the night.
Neu said Era turned the game around by playing more aggressive defense and rebounding better, and Bowden was a big part of it.
“I always tell them, good defense leads to good offense,” Neu said. “Bailee does all the dirty work. She’s going to get a loose ball, hits a big 3 when she needs to. She’s a senior leader. That’s what I expect out of her, and that’s what she does.
After Franklin, Era’s second-leading scorer was sophomore Akenzie Weaver. Normally a junior varsity player, Weaver scored 8 points, including the first points of the third and fourth quarters.
Franklin said she saw tremendous growth from both Bowden and Weaver.
“They’ve continually gotten better throughout the season,” Franklin said. “We’ve had so much confidence in them. I knew that even though Akenzie hadn’t gotten much playing time on varsity, that she’d step in seamlessly.”
Era will face Cooper in the area round.
