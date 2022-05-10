After a productive high school basketball career, an Era senior is taking her talents to the collegiate ranks.
Kiara Franklin signed with Northern Oklahoma College-Enid for women’s basketball Monday afternoon in the Era gym.
She said it felt amazing to make her plans official.
“It’s something I’ve been working for since the second grade when I first started playing rec ball,” Franklin said. “It just feels like a huge blessing.”
NOC-Enid is a member of the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). The Lady Jets play in Division 1, Region 2 alongside eight other Oklahoma junior colleges. They finished third in the region this past season. They have been to the national tournament five times, most recently in 2019.
Franklin said she chose NOC-Enid after plenty of prayer.
“The coach has a strong faith, as well as their family.” Franklin said. “I feel like my teammates will, too. That was a big deciding factor.”
Franklin was the District 13-2A defensive player of the year this season. She was also named to the all-region team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC). She helped lead the Lady Hornets to the second round of the playoffs as well as a runner-up finish in the Cooke County Holiday Classic.
Franklin said playing at Era helped her learn how to be part of a team.
“It’s been amazing here,” Franklin said. “I built a family out of my teammates. I just think that they showed me how to be a teammate, how to be a leader, and how to be led.”
Era coach Don Neu said Franklin was a good leader in the locker room.
“Kids love her,” Neu said. “Her teammates love her. Her teammates respect her. They look up to her. She’s been a good influence for all my younger kids, too.”
Franklin said she hopes to play for a four-year school after her time in Enid. Once her playing days are finished, she wants to attend medical school for dermatology.
Neu said he thinks Franklin will do well at NOC-Enid and beyond.
“She worked hard,” Neu said. “She deserved everything she got. We’ll definitely miss her, but I’m excited for her next step, her future.”
