Era baseball players celebrated by taking pictures and filming Tik Toks on the field Saturday after beating a district champion in the playoffs for the first time in school history.
The Era baseball team swept Sam Rayburn at home in the bi-district round, winning 1-0 Friday and 6-5 Saturday.
Era (17-8) will play in the second round of the playoffs for the second-straight year.
Sam Rayburn (16-5) won the District 12-2A championship, but Era wasn’t afraid of the Rebels.
Era coach Scott Bishop said the Hornets are a scrappy baseball team.
“We had a little lull in the middle (of the season), but I think we kind of learned from that,” Bishop said. “We had some good pitching, guys on the bump doing a great job throwing strikes, guys making plays in the field, and we’re scrapping enough runs to come on top and not allowing a lot. So, that’s good baseball.”
Despite Saturday afternoon’s heat, a great crowd turned out to watch the Hornets finish the series. Pitcher and shortstop Cooper Weatherly said that is a sign of how far this program has come.
“Couple of years ago, I don’t even know if we had but like, three people in the stands come watch our games, or parents,” Weatherly said. “Now, everybody comes to watch. It’s the first time… that the boys have really been making playoffs in anything. So, it feels great that everybody’s out here for us.”
The sweep wasn’t easy. Era had to grind out a win in game one with both teams starting their ace pitchers. Game two was a back-and-forth affair.
Will Hickson scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Rayburn took the lead in the top of the second, but Era tied it in the bottom half. The Rebels again took the lead in the top of the third, but the Hornets scored a pair to retake the lead, 4-3.
Era extended the lead to 5-3, but the Rebels fought back and tied it at 5.
Bishop said the Hornets showed grit by responded every time Sam Rayburn scored.
“We preach being tough no matter what,” Bishop said. “Whether you’re up five or down five, no matter what, you’re going to keep fighting, because anything can happen in the game of baseball, and it can happen like that. The wheels can fall off or get put on real quick.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Weatherly hit a ground ball to short with one out. Sam Rayburn tried to turn a double play, but an errant throw to first allowed Weatherly to reach safely as Cole Stevens scored the winning run.
Weatherly said he was looking to keep the runners moving when he stepped to the plate.
“I was hoping to hit one in the outfield, hopefully score,” Weatherly said. “But it still worked out with a ground ball. Just trying to do the team job, not get too big.”
Will Hickson, pitching in relief, retired the Rebels in order in the top of the seventh, finishing the game and series with his third strikeout in two innings.
