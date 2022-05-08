BELLS – A close play at the plate went Era’s way Saturday afternoon as the Hornets won their bi-district playoff game.
The Era baseball team walked off Honey Grove 5-4 in a single-game playoff to advance to the area round.
Era (17-5) rallied after a rough inning put Honey Grove ahead. The Hornets clawed their way back before winning it in the seventh.
Era coach Scott Bishop said the Hornets started nervous but battled back.
“Proud of the way our kids fought,” Bishop said. “Had some guys come in in some clutch situations. We had our starting second baseman go down in the first inning, so we had to sub a guy in. But other than that, our team, they rallied. They played well. Very proud of them.”
Era came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the game tied at 4. Caleb Newton reached second after a throwing error. Landon Weaver took his place as a courtesy runner, then moved to third on a passed ball. After a groundout to the pitcher, Kyle Greer stepped to the plate.
A pitch to Greer got away from the Honey Grove catcher, who chased the ball down while Weaver sprinted home. The catcher collected the ball and dove to tag Weaver, but the umpire ruled Weaver beat the tag to score the winning run.
Bishop said the Hornets fought back the way they had all season.
“We’ve had to battle in every district game we’ve had,” Bishop said. “We come from a really good district, but those guys have been playing well, playing good baseball. I think that it prepared us for this moment.”
The Hornets had initially taken the lead in the bottom of the first when Will Hickson hit an RBI groundout to score Cooper Weatherly. The Warriors answered in the top of the third with 4 unearned runs on two hits and four errors. At this point, Bishop turned to Newton to pitch in relief.
Newton retired 12 of the 15 hitters he faced, allowing one hit and no walks. He kept Era in the game while the offense chipped away at the deficit. At the plate, Newton delivered 2 RBIs to help close the gap. His RBI single in the fifth tied the game.
Newton said as he took the mound, he was thinking about getting his teammates their first playoff win.
“I was just thinking, finish this season off with a good win,” Newton said. “Go out here and beat them and win it for our seniors. Get that first playoff win for them so they can hold that golden glove.”
Newton led the team in RBIs, while Weatherly led in runs with 3.
Era’s win sets up a second-round matchup with Muenster in an all-Cooke County showdown. Newton said he is excited to face the other set of Hornets.
“Ready to see what we can put up on them,” Newton said. “It’s going to be a hard-fought game, I know that. Whatever it comes out to be, I love these guys, and I know we fought to our hardest.”
