Gainesville featured one senior on its varsity boys’ basketball team this past season, and he will continue to represent the Leopards at the next level.
Cason Evans signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) for men’s basketball Wednesday afternoon in the GHS gym.
Evans said he chose OKWU over Southwestern College (KS) because OKWU felt familiar.
“When I got there, it just felt like home,” Evans said. “The coaches just felt, literally, like Coach Wolf. I feel like the coaching style is the same.”
Evans started every varsity game during his four years at GHS. He was named first team all-district as a senior. He was also named to the Texas All-Star team for the Faith 7 Basketball Bowl in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The Texas All-Stars will face Oklahoma All-Stars on May 28 at Oklahoma Baptist.
Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf said Evans is always dependable.
“He’s been a big piece of the program,” Wolf said. “He’s played every varsity game for four years and started every game. He was reliable, always here every time. Always could count on him to be here. Every year, he got better and better and better. He always was a leader. It’s still going on. He’s still coaching the young kids now and giving back to them, as well.”
OKWU is a four-year university in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The Eagles are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).
The Eagles went 34-3 this past season, winning both the regular season KCAC championship as well as the KCAC tournament. OKWU reached the national quarterfinals before falling 59-56 to Thomas More (KY).
Wolf said the Eagles have a great program, and Evans will fit in well.
“Coach (Donnie) Bostwick, I’ve known him for a long time,” Wolf said. “They play fast. One of the best teams in the nation. It’ll be great for (Evans), not only on the court, but also outside the court. They do mission trips and things like that. It’ll be a good fit for him. It’s a small school, so he’ll get some lifelong friends at the school.”
Evans said he hopes to win a championship with OKWU after playing four years there, but his main goal is to earn a finance degree. He wants to be a banker after college.
Evans will face a tougher level of competition in college, but he said Gainesville played a lot of good teams this past season. He said he feels ready to play.
“I train every day, so I’m confident,” Evans said. “On Sundays, we have open gym. A lot of ex-players come down. I compete with them, so why can’t I compete with anybody else?”
