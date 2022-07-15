With kickoff of the 2022 high school football season six weeks away, it is time for part two of a series breaking down the most important games for each area team.
Below is a look at area Class 3A schools and Sacred Heart. The 3A schools’ districts had only slight changes from last season, but the Tigers’ will play many new opponents this year.
Part one of this two-part series looked at Gainesville and area 2A schools. It may be found in Tuesday’s print edition or online at www.gainesvilleregister.com.
Callisburg
Callisburg had a breakout season last year and will look to continue its momentum. The Wildcats will test themselves in non-district play against teams like Pilot Point and Lindsay before opening district play in October. Callisburg hosts Wichita Falls City View on Oct. 14, then travels to Henrietta the following week. Both games should have major implications in the race for playoff seeding.
Callisburg ends the regular season at home against preseason No. 6 Holliday. It will be a big test for the Wildcats, but if they can match last season’s performance in their other games, this one could decide the district championship.
Valley View
Valley View struggled the past two seasons, but the Eagles are determined to improve. The first district home game is Oct. 14 against S&S Consolidated, the newcomer to the district. Valley View needs a good performance in this game to show progress and set the stage for the final stretch of the season, which includes a home game against Callisburg on Oct. 28 flanked by road trips to City View and Henrietta.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro made its deepest-ever playoff run last season despite finishing third in district. If the Bearcats intend to further improve this season, Sept. 23 becomes an important date. Whitesboro opens district play that night at home against rival Pilot Point.
Whitesboro lost this game in overtime a year ago, causing the Bearcats to finish third rather than second. Beating their Highway 377 rivals wouldn’t only give the Bearcats bragging rights, but it would also give them momentum heading into the rest of the district schedule, which includes a road trip to Brock and a home game against Paradise.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart reached the TAPPS Division IV state championship game a year ago, and the Tigers have a strong schedule as they look to make another run. They will challenge themselves early with a season opener at home against Petrolia on Aug. 26, but their big non-district test comes two weeks later.
Sacred Heart will travel to Fort Worth for a rematch of the state title game against Shiner St. Paul on Sept. 10. The game will provide the Tigers a look at how they compare to the division’s best this season.
After a bye week, Sacred Heart opens district play with potentially its two most important opponents. The Tigers host Weatherford Christian in a state semifinal rematch Sept. 23 before traveling to Lubbock Christian the following week. The Eagles reached the Division III state semifinals last year before dropping to Division IV this year and could be Sacred Heart’s biggest challenger in the district title race.
