First round playoff scores From staff reports Nov 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Thursday, Nov. 11Muenster 55, Cross Plains 7Albany 68, Era 0Friday, Nov. 12 Whitesboro 56, Breckenridge 14Lindsay 21, Alba-Golden 0Dublin 38, Callisburg 33
