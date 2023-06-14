The 2023 Class 2A baseball all-state team includes five local athletes as selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Era catcher Will Hickson and Collinsville shortstop Logan Jenkins were named first team all-state. Era shortstop Cooper Weatherly, Muenster catcher Hunter Peel and Collinsville pitcher Rylan Newman received second team honors.
Hickson and Weatherly helped lead Era to the regional quarterfinals for the first time. Although the Hornets finished fourth in District 11-2A, Era played well in the postseason. The Hornets swept Sam Rayburn, a district champion, in the first round before rallying to defeat Seymour in the second.
Jenkins and Newman led Collinsville to the state tournament for the first time since 1999. Although Jenkins was honored by the coaches association as a shortstop, he was also a starting pitcher alongside Newman and started the state semifinal game against Harleton.
Peel was a key part of Muenster’s team this year. The Hornets finished the regular season tied for first in District 10-2A before reaching the second round of the playoffs. Although Muenster hoped for a little more out of this season, losing to a state semifinalist, Collinsville, in the playoffs and tying a regional semifinalist, Alvord, in district play is nonetheless impressive.
