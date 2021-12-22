Eli Hess

Sacred Heart junior Eli Hess holds out the football after recovering a fumble in a playoff game. Hess was one of five Tigers to earn all-state honors.

The Sacred Heart football team finished as state runners-up this season. For their hard work, five Tigers were named to the TAPPS Division IV all-state teams.

First Team

Seth Swirczynski, running back

Ryan Swirczynski, defensive back

Second Team

Chris Espinoza, offensive line

Chris Espinoza, linebacker

Seth Swirczynski, linebacker

Eli Hess, defensive line

Nathan Hesse, defensive back

Honorable Mention

Ryan Swirczynski, quarterback

Nathan Hesse, linebacker

