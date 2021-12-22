The Sacred Heart football team finished as state runners-up this season. For their hard work, five Tigers were named to the TAPPS Division IV all-state teams.
First Team
Seth Swirczynski, running back
Ryan Swirczynski, defensive back
Second Team
Chris Espinoza, offensive line
Chris Espinoza, linebacker
Seth Swirczynski, linebacker
Eli Hess, defensive line
Nathan Hesse, defensive back
Honorable Mention
Ryan Swirczynski, quarterback
Nathan Hesse, linebacker
