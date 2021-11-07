Dawson Foster pass

Dawson Foster, junior, throws a pass for Lindsay. The Knights are one of five area teams playing in the first round of the playoffs this week.

The high school football regular season has concluded, and six area teams are turning their attention to the playoffs.

Sacred Heart received a first-round bye in the TAPPS Division IV playoffs, so the Tigers get the week off as they await the winner between Fort Worth Temple Christian and Waco Bishop Reicher.

Muenster and Lindsay both claimed district championships and will face teams that finished fourth in their respective districts. Callisburg finished second in its district, Whitesboro finished third in its, and Era took fourth.

The UIL bi-district schedule for area teams is below:

Thursdsay, Nov. 11

Era vs Albany, 7 p.m. at Iowa park

Muenster vs Cross Plains, 7 p.m. at Weatherford

Friday, Nov. 12

Callisburg vs Dublin, 7 p.m. at Boyd

Lindsay vs Alba-Golden, 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge

Whitesboro vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth Castleberry

