The high school football regular season has concluded, and six area teams are turning their attention to the playoffs.
Sacred Heart received a first-round bye in the TAPPS Division IV playoffs, so the Tigers get the week off as they await the winner between Fort Worth Temple Christian and Waco Bishop Reicher.
Muenster and Lindsay both claimed district championships and will face teams that finished fourth in their respective districts. Callisburg finished second in its district, Whitesboro finished third in its, and Era took fourth.
The UIL bi-district schedule for area teams is below:
Thursdsay, Nov. 11
Era vs Albany, 7 p.m. at Iowa park
Muenster vs Cross Plains, 7 p.m. at Weatherford
Friday, Nov. 12
Callisburg vs Dublin, 7 p.m. at Boyd
Lindsay vs Alba-Golden, 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge
Whitesboro vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth Castleberry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.