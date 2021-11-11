The Texas high school football playoffs have arrived, and six area teams qualified for the postseason.
Sacred Heart received a first-round bye and awaits the winner between Forth Worth Temple and Waco Bishop Reicher, who play Friday.
Muenster and Era open the playoffs Thursday night, while other area teams play Friday night.
Muenster
Muenster (10-0) begins its postseason run against Cross Plains (5-4) at Weatherford. The Hornets won district 7-2A-2, while Cross Plains took fourth in 8-2A-2.
This is Cross Plains’ lowest finish in district play since 2015. While the Buffaloes haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, this program is accustomed to being in the postseason. Still, Muenster has won multiple playoff games each year since 2015, and the Hornets have only been truly tested by two opponents this season. Provided Muenster doesn’t underestimate Cross Plains, the Hornets should have the edge.
Kickoff in Weatherford is set for 7 p.m.
Era
Era (2-8) will face Albany (9-0) at Iowa Park. Era took fourth in District 7-2A-2, while Albany won the 8-2A-2 championship.
The Hornets will face a stiff test right away against the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A-2. Albany leans on the run but throws the ball plenty, as well. The Lions also boast a stifling defense that hasn’t allowed more than 7 points in a game since week one. Era faces an immense challenge, but the Hornets will get another chance to see how they can play against one of the top teams in the state.
Kickoff at Iowa Park is set for 7 p.m.
Callisburg
Callisburg (9-1) will face Dublin (7-3) in the bi-district round at Boyd. Callisburg finished second in District 6-3A-2, while Dublin took third in 5-3A-2.
Both teams had tremendous turnarounds this season. Callisburg enters the postseason with nine wins after winning five games last year and none the year before. Dublin finished 1-8 and winless in district last season but went 3-2 in league play this year. The Lions feature a pass-heavy offense which will test the Callisburg defense, which has played well all year.
Kickoff in Boyd is set for 7 p.m.
Lindsay
Lindsay (6-4) opens the playoffs against Alba-Golden (6-4) at Blue Ridge. The Knights are District 5-2A-1 champions, while Alba-Golden took fourth in 6-2A-1.
Lindsay had struggles at times this season, but the Knights have momentum as they move into the postseason with a four-game win streak. The Panthers have some momentum of their own having won three-straight. This is Alba-Golden’s first trip to the playoffs since 2015, and the Panthers are much-improved after winning a single game last season. Lindsay has the edge in playoff experience and will look to use that to keep the winning streak alive.
Kickoff in Blue Ridge is set for 7 p.m.
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (6-4) takes on Breckenridge (4-6) at Fort Worth Castleberry. The Bearcats took third in District 4-3A-1, while Breckenridge finished second in 3-3A-1.
Breckenridge is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and is seeking its first playoff win since 2016. Whitesboro missed last year but has otherwise participated in the postseason every year since 2011. The Buckaroos are a run-first team, but they aren’t afraid to pass. Whitesboro also takes a balanced approach to offense, so expect a diverse set of play calls between the two.
Kickoff at Castleberry is set for 7:30 p.m.
