Callisburg vs Bonham
Callisburg (1-2) hosts Bonham (2-1) Friday at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats beat Lindsay 21-14 last week, while the Warriors defeated Paris North Lamar 32-22. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bonham leans on the run game and has surpassed 200 rushing yards in each game so far. Heath Brown and Jeren Ross lead the way, both averaging over 100 yards per game. The Wildcats have started slow offensively in each game before heating up later, but Callisburg needs to begin starting games strong. If Callisburg can play with a lead, Bonham will be forced to throw the ball, giving the Wildcats an advantage.
Era vs Electra
Era (0-3) welcomes Electra (0-3) to Cooke County on Friday. The Hornets fell 52-14 to Alvord last week, while the Tigers lost 58-7 to Nocona. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets felt like they let one slip away last year in an 9-8 road defeat and are looking for some redemption at home this season. Electra has scored two touchdowns through its first three games. Sophomore Logan Davis threw one to senior Austin Callis two weeks ago, and Davis rushed for one last week. Era has had much more offensive success this year, so if the defense can keep Electra under control, the Hornets should have a chance to earn their first win.
Collinsville vs Cooper
Collinsville (3-0) faces its toughest test so far Friday night when the Pirates host Cooper (3-0). Collinsville beat S&S 49-7 last week, while Cooper dominated Lone Oak 73-18. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
According to MaxPreps, Cooper has not attempted a pass this season. The Bulldogs use triple option and misdirection concepts to run the ball effectively. Cooper is averaging 425.33 rushing yards per game, and juniors Canon Ingram and Markell Smith each average over 100, combining for 12 touchdowns. Cooper’s defense has yet to allow more than 18 points, but the Pirates average 51 per game. Both defenses will be challenged in this matchup of undefeated teams.
Muenster vs Pottsboro
Muenster (1-2) returns home Friday to face Pottsboro (2-1). The Hornets beat Windthorst 31-13 last week, while Pottsboro fell 35-27 to Whitesboro. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Pottsboro is averaging 40 points per game with a balanced offense. The pass and run are both threats, though the Cardinals run a bit more often. Senior quarterback Halen Flanagan is a dual threat. He and junior Major McBride each have 10 total touchdowns and will be the biggest challenges to the Hornet defense. Muenster rushed for 364 yards last week and will need more of that against its third 3A opponent of the year.
