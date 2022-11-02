Callisburg vs Holliday
Callisburg (6-3 overall, 4-0 District 6-3A Division II) hosts No. 2 Holliday (9-0, 4-0) Thursday in a district championship game. The Wildcats have won four-straight games, most recently beating Valley View 38-6 last week. Holliday is coming off a 3-0 win against Wichita Falls City View. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Holliday, which is seeking its third-straight title, hasn’t lost a district game since 2019 against a Gunter team which won the state championship. The Eagles rely on a powerful rushing attack which has seen six players average at least 20 yards per game. Holliday’s defense has been elite in district play, shutting out three of four opponents. The lone exception, Henrietta, scored 14 points.
Callisburg has the district’s second-best offense behind the Eagles. The Wildcats average 36.75 points per district game, 11 points more than the next-best team. Callisburg will have to slow down the rushing attack on defense while protecting the ball and finishing drives on offense. Holliday may be the favorite, but Callisburg has home field advantage as the Wildcats seek their first district title since 2012.
Valley View at Henrietta
Valley View (3-6, 1-3) heads to Henrietta (5-4, 1-3) Thursday with the final playoff spot in the district on the line. The Eagles are coming off a 38-6 loss to Callisburg, while the Bearcats defeated S&S 44-13. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The winner of this game goes to the playoffs, and the loser doesn’t. Henrietta ended a four-game losing streak last week to keep its playoff hopes alive and build some momentum. The Valley View defense will need to contain Henrietta quarterback Garrett Blevins, a dual-threat who provides most of the Bearcats’ offense. That will be a challenge, but if the Eagles can do it, it will come down to whether Tyson Price and the Valley View offense can solve Henrietta’s defense on the road.
Muenster at Celeste
Muenster (4-5, 3-2 District 8-2A Division II) travels to Celeste (6-3, 3-2) Thursday for an important district finale. The Hornets lost 25-13 to No. 8 Collinsville last week, while the Blue Devils fell 20-17 at No. 9 Santo. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Both teams have clinched playoff spots, making this game about seeding. The winner will finish third, while the loser takes fourth. The Blue Devils have a balanced offense. Senior quarterback Michael Connelly averages 152.6 passing yards per game. Junior running back Anthony Powell leads a group of rushers who combine to average 180.7 yards a game. This has the makings of a competitive game, so the Hornets need to put last week behind them and finish the regular season with a strong performance.
Era vs Santo
Era (1-8, 0-5) concludes its season at home Thursday against No. 9 Santo (8-1, 4-1). Era was off last week, while Santo defeated Celeste 20-17. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Both teams are locked into their places in the district, so there won’t be much riding on this one. Era will look to finish the season with a good performance, while Santo will use this as a final tune-up for the playoffs. Santo is a tough team to beat with their triple option offense and stellar defense.
Collinsville vs Chico
No. 8 Collinsville (8-1, 5-0) finishes the regular season at home Thursday against Chico (2-7, 1-4). The Pirates knocked off Muenster 25-13 last week, while Chico fell 15-0 to Lindsay. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Pirates clinched the district championship last week, while Chico will finish sixth. This game won’t affect the standings, but the Pirates will still want a good showing before the playoffs. Provided the Pirates don’t come out sluggish after big wins the past two weeks, the offense should shine. Chico has been shut out the past two games, so the Pirates’ defense will look for another dominant performance in the home finale.
Sacred Heart vs Tyler Gorman
Sacred Heart (8-1, 5-1 District IV-1) returns home Thursday to finish the regular season against Tyler Bishop Gorman (3-6, 2-4). The Tigers beat Waco Bishop Reicher 49-7 last week, while the Crusaders fell 22-16 to Dallas First Baptist. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Tigers are once again the superior team on paper, but Gorman should provide a better test than the past two weeks as Sacred Heart prepares for the playoffs. Sacred Heart cannot finish lower than second in the district but would need a win and a Lubbock Christian loss to win the title. LCS plays the district’s last-place team, so that seems unlikely. Sacred Heart just needs to play well and stay healthy to build momentum for the postseason.
Whitesboro at Ponder
Whitesboro (7-1, 4-1 District 4-3A Division I) wraps up the regular season Thursday at Ponder (3-6, 0-5). The Bearcats defeated Paradise 18-7 last week, while the Lions fell to No. 7 Brock 74-27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
This is yet another week 11 game with not much on the line. Whitesboro has clinched second place, while Ponder is guaranteed to finish last. This game should provide the Whitesboro defense a decent test as the Lions average 34.6 points per district game. However, the Bearcats’ offense should have little trouble against a defense which hasn’t held any district foe to fewer than 49 points.
