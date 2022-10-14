Valley View vs S&S
Valley View (2-4 overall, 0-1 District 6-3A Division II) returns home Friday for an important game against S&S Consolidated (1-5, 0-1). The Eagles fell 55-0 at Holliday last week, while the Rams lost 41-16 to Callisburg. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
This will be an important game for both teams as they look to stay alive in the playoff race. The Valley View defense will need to remain disciplined against an S&S offense which has had several players take snaps, either at quarterback or in a wildcat formation. If the offense can clean up the turnovers from last week, they should have a chance to score points against an S&S defense allowing 46.6 points per game.
Callisburg vs WF City View
Callisburg (3-3, 1-0) hosts Wichita Falls City View (2-3, 1-0) in an important early district showdown Friday night. The Wildcats beat S&S 41-16 last week, while the Mustangs routed Henrietta 37-7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats will face an energized City View team which turned heads with a big upset win last week. The Mustangs have won their last two games, and neither was close. Callisburg will need to hold firm in the trenches to slow down City View’s rushing attack. The Mustangs allowed a lot of points early in the season but have held their past two opponents to 7 combined. The Wildcats played well on both sides of the ball last week and will need more of it in their first district home game.
Era vs Collinsville
Era (1-6, 0-3 District 8-2A Division II) welcomes Collinsville (5-1, 2-0) to town Friday. The Hornets lost 34-0 at Lindsay last week, while Collinsville took down Celeste 39-35 at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Collinsville is coming off a huge win and will look to keep the momentum rolling. The Pirates’ passing attack will challenge the Era defense, but Collinsville can also run the ball. The Hornets will need to play mistake-free football to keep up with the Pirates, including protecting the ball and avoiding costly penalties. Collinsville is having a great season, but the Pirates can’t afford to overlook the Hornets after last week’s hard-fought win, even with Santo up next.
Muenster vs Chico
Muenster (2-4, 1-1) returns home Friday looking to bounce back against Chico (2-5, 1-2). The Hornets had a bye last week, while Chico fell 40-6 to Santo. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Hornets have had two weeks to rest and regroup since a shorthanded squad let one slip away in Santo. This game provides Muenster an opportunity to rebuild some momentum and confidence before an important final three-game stretch which includes two road games. As long as the Muenster defense can control Chico’s rushing attack, the Hornet offense should have an opportunity to get Muenster back on track before the Kraut Bowl.
Lindsay at Santo
Lindsay (1-6, 1-2) faces a stiff road test Friday at No. 7 Santo (6-0, 2-0). The Knights defeated Era 34-0 last week, and Santo beat Chico 40-6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Knights got a much-needed win last week, but there is little to no margin for error if Lindsay intends to make the playoffs. A trip to Santo will be a massive challenge for the Knights. Santo had had plenty of success running the ball, though defense hasn’t been Lindsay’s weakness this season. The Knights found some offense the past two weeks and will need to keep improving in that aspect to give themselves a chance at the upset.
Sacred Heart at FW Temple
Sacred Heart (5-1, 2-1 District IV-1) heads south Friday to challenge the district’s last undefeated team, Fort Worth Temple Christian (6-0, 3-0). The Tigers defeated Dallas First Baptist 60-28 last week, while Temple beat Waco Bishop Reicher 33-13. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Temple is having a breakout season and stands alone in first place after three district games. The Eagles have already won more games this year than the past three combined, but Sacred Heart will likely be the best team they have played so far. Temple runs the ball with several Eagles sharing the load. The Tigers got help in the district title race last week but will need a road win this week to stay in the title hunt.
