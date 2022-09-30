Sacred Heart at Lubbock Christian
Sacred Heart (4-0 overall, 1-0 District IV-1) has its biggest game of the year Friday at Lubbock Christian (4-0, 1-0). The Tigers beat Weatherford Christian 20-13 last week, while the Eagles defeated Waco Bishop Reicher 56-0. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Tigers passed their first district test last week, but this game may determine the district champion. LCHS was a state semifinalist last year in TAPPS Division III before moving down to Division IV this season. Senior quarterback Bax Townsend leads the Eagles’ passing attack but is also a capable runner. LCHS is averaging 54.5 points per game, so the Tigers’ defense will be greatly tested.
Era vs Chico
Era (1-4, 0-1 District 8-2A Division II) will be the only Cooke County football team at home Friday when the Hornets host Chico (1-4, 0-1). Era fell 69-0 to Muenster last week, while Chico lost 43-8 to Celeste. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For these two teams, their only district wins the past two seasons have come against one another. The playoffs seem like a longshot for both, but the winner will keep itself alive in the race. Senior quarterback Brennan Anderle leads the Dragons’ run-first offense. Containing him is a must for the Era defense. Each team faired similarly against their one common opponent, Nocona, suggesting this should be a competitive matchup for two teams looking to bounce back.
Lindsay at Celeste
Lindsay (0-5, 0-1) heads to Celeste (4-1, 1-0) in dire need of a win Friday. The Knights fell 26-0 last week to Collinsville, while the Blue Devils beat Chico 43-8. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Celeste features a balanced offense. Senior quarterback Michael Connelly averages 172.4 passing yards per game, while the Blue Devils as a team average 166.2 rushing yards. Junior running backs Anthony Powell and Jason Minter lead the way. Lindsay has been shut out the past two weeks and must find answers quickly. Lindsay can still recover from its rough start and make the playoffs, but a win in this game feels like a must.
Whitesboro at Boyd
Whitesboro (4-0, 1-0 District 4-3A Division I) seeks to remain undefeated Friday at Boyd (3-2, 0-1). The Bearcats beat Pilot Point 58-24 last week, while the Yellowjackets fell 55-6 to Brock. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Boyd’s offense is as balanced as possible. The Yellowjackets have attempted 159 passes and 153 rushes this season, so the Bearcat defense must respect both. Boyd quarterback Braden McIntire averages 13.1 yards per completion, and six receivers are averaging a first down each catch. Boyd senior Gavin Rosado leads the rushing attack with 99.4 yards per game but just four yards per carry. If the Whitesboro defense can play the way it did in the first half last week, the offense should be able to handle business on the road.
