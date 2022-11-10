Muenster vs Archer City
Muenster (5-5) begins its playoff run Thursday against Archer City (7-3). The Hornets beat Celeste 34-7 last week, while Archer City defeated Munday 41-27. Kickoff in Boyd is set for 7 p.m.
Archer City finished in a three-way tie for first in District 7-2A Division II at 5-1 alongside Windthorst and Seymour. The Wildcats lost 28-13 to Windthorst, a team the Hornets beat in non-district play. Archer City runs a balanced offense led by quarterbacks Joe Castles and Elijah Jackson. Both have played in all 10 games. Castles, a freshman, leads in passing with 161.3 yards per game. He has 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Jackson, a junior, is the team’s leading rusher with 79.9 yards per game and 10 touchdowns.
The Hornets haven’t quite had the season they wanted, but a tough schedule should have them prepared for the postseason. Muenster dominated a playoff team on the road last week and should have good momentum entering this game.
Collinsville vs Haskell
No. 7 Collinsville (9-1) begins its return to the playoffs Thursday against Haskell (5-5). The Pirates are coming off a 44-6 win against Chico, while Haskell was off last week. Kickoff in Jacksboro is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Collinsville has had a breakout season, going from missing the playoffs last year to a district championship this season. The Pirates and their high-scoring offense will face District 7-2A Division II’s fourth-placed team to open. The Indians blew out the non-playoff teams in its district while playing mostly competitive games against the teams which finished higher. Haskell hasn’t allowed more than 34 points in a game this season, but the offense didn’t score a ton against the better teams the Indians played.
Callisburg vs Millsap
Callisburg (6-4) faces Millsap (6-4) in the bi-district round Thursday. The Wildcats fell 38-7 to No. 2 Holliday last week, while Millsap defeated Merkel 38-13. Kickoff at Birdville High School is set for 7 p.m.
Millsap is a run-first offense led by senior Ryder Douglas-Oliver, who has 15 rushing touchdowns and averages 151.5 yards per game. The Bulldogs have thrown 10 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. Callisburg had trouble stopping the run last week, but that was against one of the state’s elite teams. The Wildcats won four-straight games before the loss. If Callisburg can return to the form it had on that run, a first playoff win since 2015 is possible.
Whitesboro vs Vernon
Whitesboro (8-1) opens the playoffs Thursday against Vernon (6-4) in Wichita Falls. The Bearcats defeated Ponder 69-29 last week, while Vernon downed Bowie 34-2. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
The Lions finished in a three-way tie for second in District 3-3A Division I at 3-2 with Breckenridge and Iowa Park. Vernon’s defense has done fairly well throughout the season with only one opponent breaking 28 points, but the offense has varied based on opponent. The Lions have been competitive in most of their losses and have three wins against playoff teams. Still, Whitesboro was an inch away from an undefeated regular season and has plenty of playoff experience from last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.